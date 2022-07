A newly taken video shows a Jonesboro police officer slamming a young man after what appears to be an argument about another person’s arrest. A video taken over the weekend in Jonesboro shows several JPD officers encountering young men following a rodeo event. As the video begins, one of the men is already in the process of being arrested. This seems to incense the crowd who begin to pepper the officers with questions as to why their friend is being arrested.

JONESBORO, AR ・ 22 HOURS AGO