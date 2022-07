Tracy Vaughn looks at her temporary home in reverence — a tent under a three-sided structure. "Being in here gives you that sense of I can make it. It gives hope," she said. Vaughn is a resident at Camp Hope, a transitional living space in Las Cruces, New Mexico. It's a service that’s in high demand here and across the country.

LAS CRUCES, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO