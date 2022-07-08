Eleanor F. Harper, 92, formerly of West Carthage and Lake Bonaparte

COLTON, New York (WWNY) - A Celebration of Life for Donald E. Hamilton, 53, a resident of 181 Number Nine Road, Colton, will be held at a later date to be announced. Mr. Hamilton passed away Wednesday evening, July 6, 2022 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital with family at his side. Donald is survived by his wife of 29 years, Karen, Colton; his two sons, Jeffrey Hamilton and his significant other Bailey Green, Colton and Daniel Hamilton, Hannawa Falls; his daughter, Victoria Hamilton and her significant other Richard Foster, Colton; his three grandchildren, Brayleigh, Cambrie and Karson; his mother, Vera Litten, Hannawa Falls and two sisters, Cindy and David Arnett, FL and Tammey and Chad Smith, Colton as well as several nieces and nephews. Donald was pre-deceased by his father, Ivan.

COLTON, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO