If you are a fan of the Tampa Bay Lightning, there really isn’t a reason to not have full confidence in their ability to scout and make the right decisions on draft day. Over the last decade-plus, the Lightning have been one of the best franchises in the NHL at pulling talent out of all rounds of the draft, as they will often turn what appears to be middling picks into starters at a rate few teams can match. This is what allowed them the build a Stanley Cup Champion, and what has allowed them to sustain their success for close to a decade now.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO