Colfax County, NM

Severe Weather Statement issued for Colfax by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-08 14:11:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-08 17:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building....

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Harding County by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-11 13:13:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-11 18:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If threatening weather approaches your area, take shelter in a sturdy building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Harding County A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF NORTHWESTERN HARDING COUNTY THROUGH 615 PM MDT At 552 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Chicosa Lake State Park, or 21 miles northwest of Mosquero, moving west at 5 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Roy, Mills and Chicosa Lake State Park. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
HARDING COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Colfax, Harding, Mora by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-11 17:30:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-11 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Colfax; Harding; Mora FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL COLFAX, NORTHWESTERN HARDING AND NORTHEASTERN MORA COUNTIES At 530 PM MDT, local law enforcement reported flash flooding along Highway 56 east of Springer near the Canadian River. Up to 3 inches of rain have fallen in the last hour. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.75 inches are possible in the warned area. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of South Central Colfax, Northwestern Harding and Northeastern Mora Counties High and fast water flows are ongoing in the Canadian River. Stay awake from the river bank. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
COLFAX COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Huerfano, Las Animas by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-11 17:53:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-11 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Huerfano; Las Animas The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Huerfano County in southeastern Colorado Western Las Animas County in southeastern Colorado * Until 1100 PM MDT. * At 553 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 3 inches in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Trinidad, Spring Burn Scar south of Highway 160 in Huerfano county, Walsenburg, La Veta, Aguilar, Gulnare, Hoehne, Spanish Peaks, Model and Tyrone. This includes the following high risk locations North Abeyta Creek at Highway 160 bridge. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...1-3 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
HUERFANO COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Trinidad Vicinity, Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-11 16:25:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-11 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Trinidad Vicinity, Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Ft Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Las Animas County through 630 PM MDT At 558 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles west of Tyrone to near Hoehne. Movement was northwest at 20 mph. A Flash Flood Warning remains in effect for parts of the area. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Tyrone and Model. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
LAS ANIMAS COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-11 16:25:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-11 18:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Ft Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of south central Huerfano and southwestern Las Animas Counties through 615 PM MDT At 540 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near La Veta to 7 miles southeast of Hoehne. Movement was northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Trinidad, Aguilar, Hoehne and Gulnare. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
COSTILLA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alamosa Vicinity, Central San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-11 16:25:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-11 18:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Alamosa Vicinity, Central San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft; Southern San Luis Valley; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Between 7500 and 11000 Ft Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of western Alamosa, central Costilla and northeastern Conejos Counties through 615 PM MDT At 542 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms capable of producing a landspout along a line extending from near Mosca to 8 miles west of Blanca to 9 miles west of Cuchara. Movement was east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Landspouts, winds in excess of 40 mph, and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Alamosa, southern Spring Burn Scar south of Highway 160 in Costilla county, Blanca, Alamosa East, Fort Garland and Mosca. LANDSPOUT...POSSIBLE MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ALAMOSA COUNTY, CO

