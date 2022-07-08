Severe Weather Statement issued for Colfax by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-11 17:53:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-11 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Huerfano; Las Animas The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Huerfano County in southeastern Colorado Western Las Animas County in southeastern Colorado * Until 1100 PM MDT. * At 553 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 3 inches in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Trinidad, Spring Burn Scar south of Highway 160 in Huerfano county, Walsenburg, La Veta, Aguilar, Gulnare, Hoehne, Spanish Peaks, Model and Tyrone. This includes the following high risk locations North Abeyta Creek at Highway 160 bridge. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...1-3 INCHES IN 1 HOUR

HUERFANO COUNTY, CO ・ 1 HOUR AGO