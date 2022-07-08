ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canfield, OH

South Range football carrying long winning streak, expectations to 2022

By Josh Frketic
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cFhtA_0gZKdH2000

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – There has been no shortage of success for the South Range football team in the last few years, with back-to-back Northeast 8 conference titles and trips to the Regional Final.

But even with all the wins racking up, there are still a few things eluding the Raiders.

“Know the goal and know that we can get to that point. It is just about getting over the hump,” said senior wide receiver Shane Lindstrom.

South Range High School football preview

That hump has been Kirtland. In the last two seasons, South Range has just two losses, both to the Hornets.

“You know, we all have a sour taste in our mouths,” senior lineman Chris Colucci said. “We want back in that Regional Final we lost the last two years there. We have a sour taste, and we just want to win it all this year.”

The Raiders have ripped through the regular season lately. South Range has won 20 straight regular-season games, their last loss coming on October 4, 2019, to Niles.

“It means a lot; it is about the winning culture here at South Range,” said Colucci

“Everyone, they see the 20 wins, but they do not see what goes on outside the lines of football,” Lindstrom said. “All the work we put in, not just June to November, hopefully, December. But in the offseason, all the workouts, all the ice baths, all the extra work after practice.”

South Range High School Football Schedule

South Range loses some key pieces from last year, but Big 22 winner and quarterback Billy Skripac returns. He threw for 2,351 yards and added nearly 700 on the ground with 37 total touchdowns.

“What he did last year was phenomenal,” head Coach Dan Yeagley said. “He did a great job last year, completed 71 percent of your passes, throw for 2,000-plus yards and rush for another 700. He did everything we asked for and then more.”

“Especially being a receiver, I love having him back, childhood best friends,” said Lindstrom. “But I think what makes him so great is what he does off the field — great teammate, great friend, great mentor. He is always willing to work out with me and asking other people to work out.”

With the expectations again high, the Raiders are just trying to get through July and August before worrying about November and December.

“Take it one game at a time,” Lindstrom said. “We cannot be focused on Week 11, 12, 13, 14 when we haven’t even played Week 1. You have to take it one day at a time and get better every day.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Niles, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Kirtland, OH
Canfield, OH
Education
Local
Ohio Education
Canfield, OH
Sports
State
Ohio State
City
Canfield, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raiders#High School Football#Football Team#American Football#Highschoolsports#Hornets
WKBN

Springfield High School football preview

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The outgoing senior class posted a remarkable winning percentage of 90.4% (47-5). The Tigers advanced to play for the state championship in back-to-back seasons (2019, 2020) and made their way to the Final Four just last November. Springfield graduated eight of the team’s nine...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
ysnlive.com

NEVER FAR FROM HOME; SIGLER TO SERVE AS AD WITH BEAVER LOCAL

EAST LIVERPOOL, OH- It’s hard not to be a little bit romantic about a relationship between a student-athlete and their hometown. Even more when you talk about their alma mater, and what the lessons learned have done for that person in their life. For Josh Sigler, there were only...
EAST LIVERPOOL, OH
ysnlive.com

STORM WIN BACK TO BACK CHAMPIONSHIPS

BOARDMAN OH- With a championship on the line, the Steel Valley Storm matched up with a familiar Ohio Monsters team. The Storm beat them in the semifinals in their last tournament, and took them down in pool play on Saturday. The Storm made it 3 for 3 on Sunday and earned another bracket championship on the summer with a 14-4 run rule win.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
WKBN

Sebring McKinley High School football preview

SEBRING, Ohio (WKBN) – Anthony Agresta takes over a Sebring program which has not had a winning season in thirty years (1992: 6-4). Agresta is the 11th coach since the beginning of the 1992 campaign to lead the Trojans. Coach Agresta led the Steubenville Catholic Central football program for...
SEBRING, OH
WKBN

Local college’s women’s basketball coach dies

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. (WKBN) – A local college is mourning the passing of their very successful women’s basketball coach of eight years. According to a press release, Bobby McGraw of Slippery Rock University (SRU) passed away unexpectedly on Sunday. “We are heartbroken to share the news of Bobby’s...
SLIPPERY ROCK, PA
cranberryeagle.com

SRU women’s basketball coach Bobby McGraw dies unexpectedly

SLIPPERY ROCK — Slippery Rock University president William J. Behre released a statement announcing that SRU women’s basketball coach Bobby McGraw died unexpectedly Sunday. A 1990 Mars Area High School graduate, McGraw was head coach of the SRU women’s basketball program for eight years. His 77 career wins...
SLIPPERY ROCK, PA
WKBN

WKBN

37K+
Followers
20K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy