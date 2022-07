VERNO TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jill L. Wyrick, age 62, of Vernon Township, Ohio, died at her home Saturday, July 9, 2022. She was born July 10, 1959, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Eugene H. and Betty J. (Johnson) Alderman. Jill was a 1977 graduate of Warren G....

WARREN, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO