Both are in stable condition. Frederick, Md (KM) Frederick Police are investigating a stabbing which occurred early Sunday morning. Just after 2:30 AM, officers were dispatched to the area of 90 Waverly Drive, and found two men who had been stabbed several times. Police rendered aid and the two victims were to taken to a hospital for medical care. They are in stable condition.

FREDERICK, MD ・ 10 HOURS AGO