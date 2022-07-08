ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trumbull County, OH

Trumbull County Fairgrounds blooming for next week

By Nadine Grimley
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YLvdF_0gZKd2sM00

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – With only days until the Trumbull County Fair kicks off, a few contests are helping prepare the grounds.

The “Bloom Where You Are Planted” contests are split into categories for businesses and organizations, as well as for 4-H kids.

Valley summer events 2022

Six residents from Shepherd of the Valley will judge the 28 flower beds planted by businesses and organizations, as well as how 4-H participants have beautified their barns.

Judges will award first, second and third places for best high school artwork on steel barrels donated by Panera Bread.

There will also be an award for people’s choice in each contest.

Pa. announces plan after federal free lunches expire

The idea got its start when the new fair board president said he wanted “a hometown touch.”

“The response I’ve had has been unbelievable,” said Debbie Polk, assistant beautification coordinator. “The community has been awesome; that was the excitement bringing the community together to add that hometown touch.”

Awards will be announced next Friday to be given out Saturday before the rodeo.

The 176th Trumbull County Fair opens on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WFMJ.com

Trumbull County Fair: What to know before you go

Tuesday marks the return of the Trumbull County Fair for the 176th year. Here's a preview and what you need to know if you go. Tuesday - $2 (Ride pass is $10) Wednesday - Veteran's and First Responders get in free with proper ID. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday -...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Years Ago | July 11th

Vindicator file photo / July 31, 1997 | Jamar Woods, 7, of Youngstown jumped rope at a Youngstown Parks and Recreation summer program at Wick Park 25 years ago. 1997: Nurses at St. Elizabeth Health Center and HM Home Care reject representation by the Ohio Nurses Association by a vote of 384-352 against union affiliation.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Sports
Trumbull County, OH
Sports
County
Trumbull County, OH
City
Cortland, OH
Trumbull County, OH
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bloom#Nexstar Media Inc
columbusnavigator.com

Float Back In Time On These Charming Ohio Canal Boats

Although the days of the Ohio and Erie Canal are long gone, you can still catch a ride on an old-fashioned canal boat. The Ohio and Erie Canal was constructed between the 1820s and early 1830s in Ohio. Just like the name sounds, the canal connected the Ohio River in the south to Lake Erie in the north. In its prime, the canal system was 308 miles long with 146 life locks and a rise of 1,206 feet.
OHIO STATE
WKBN

Attending Y-Live this weekend? Here’s parking updates

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown Police will be making adjustments to traffic and parking during the Y-Live Event featuring Luke Bryan on Saturday, July 16. No parking and/or standing will be strictly enforced on the Market Street and South Avenue bridges. Both bridges will be closed to cars and pedestrian traffic beginning at 6:45 p.m. until midnight. If you arrive after, follow the posted detour signs.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
weeklyvillager.com

Category - Portage County

Mantua – In his Superintendent’s Communications, Dr. David Toth congratulated educators Janice May and Sue McClure on each receiving a Franklin B. Walter Outstanding Educator Award for the 2021-2022 school year. The board...
PORTAGE COUNTY, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Air quality alert in Northeast Ohio

(WJW) – An air quality alert is in effect through midnight Monday in Northeast Ohio. The advisory is for Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage and Summit counties. Air quality levels may be unhealthy for sensitive groups, including the elderly, small children and people with breathing difficulties. The...
ASHTABULA, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
WFMJ.com

Gas prices continue to drop in Northeast Ohio

The average gas price in Northeast Ohio is down 13 cents since last week. AAA East Central's Gas Price Report has the Northeast Ohio average as $4.591 per gallon for unleaded gasoline. The average last week was $4.729. During the same time last year, the price was just below $3...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WKBN

Bicyclists on a 4K mile journey stop in Sharon

The 95-year-old First Presbyterian Church in Sharon is housing 20 or so bicyclists Monday night who are peddling their way across the northern United States. They'll spend the day Tuesday in Sharon helping repair a house because that's part of their mission, too.
SHARON, PA
WYTV.com

Wine and Jazz festival kicks off in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — On Saturday, Youngstown grooved to the sounds of jazz at the Youngstown Amphitheatre. WKBN senior reporter Gerry Ricciutti emceed the Wine and Jazz Fest. Area native Sharon Rae North performed for a home audience. It was her first musical performance in Youngstown. The jazz tunes...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WKBN

WKBN

37K+
Followers
20K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy