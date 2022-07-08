Trumbull County Fairgrounds blooming for next week

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – With only days until the Trumbull County Fair kicks off, a few contests are helping prepare the grounds.

The “Bloom Where You Are Planted” contests are split into categories for businesses and organizations, as well as for 4-H kids.

Six residents from Shepherd of the Valley will judge the 28 flower beds planted by businesses and organizations, as well as how 4-H participants have beautified their barns.

Judges will award first, second and third places for best high school artwork on steel barrels donated by Panera Bread.

There will also be an award for people’s choice in each contest.

The idea got its start when the new fair board president said he wanted “a hometown touch.”

“The response I’ve had has been unbelievable,” said Debbie Polk, assistant beautification coordinator. “The community has been awesome; that was the excitement bringing the community together to add that hometown touch.”

Awards will be announced next Friday to be given out Saturday before the rodeo.

The 176th Trumbull County Fair opens on Tuesday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.