Gate City names coaches for cross country, girls soccer

It’s the middle of July, but still a key part of the process for high school football teams. Dobyns-Bennett and Science Hill made the most of what was available during spring practice, and this week marks the beginning of more football stuff with season openers a little more than two months away.
KINGSPORT — Game 1 goes to the Axmen. Kingsport scored five runs in the seventh inning to highlight a 7-0 Appalachian League baseball win over the Burlington Sock Puppets on Monday at Hunter Wright Stadium. Kingsport (23-9) and Burlington (25-9) lead the West and East divisions. Their two-game series...
This upcoming year, Johnson City Schools will be introducing a new bluegrass club to Liberty Bell and Indian Trail middle schools with hopes to later add a bluegrass course to Science Hill’s curriculum. Susan Lambert is the orchestra teacher for grades 6-12 at Liberty Bell, Indian Trail and Science...
KINGSPORT — One big inning made a big difference for Kingsport on Saturday. The Axmen scored six runs on six hits in the bottom of the third inning on the way to an 8-3 Appalachian League baseball win over the Bristol State Liners at Hunter Wright Stadium. The scheduled...
BLOUNTVILLE — Kevin Walker wasn’t about to let the heavy rain stop him at Sunday’s 38th annual Toyota of Kingsport Tennessee State Championships at Muddy Creek Raceway. The 52-year-old Kingsport rider, a postal worker in Johnson City, wasn’t concentrating on hauling the mail as much as keeping his yellow No. 859 Suzuki upright on an extremely muddy track.
BRISTOL — Since the United States Supreme Court struck down the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act — the federal law that prohibited sports betting — in 2018, the popularity of sports betting has grown enormously. Nowadays, more than two dozen states allow betting on sports in...
MOUNT CARMEL — Members of the Mount Carmel Senior Center were featured in the 2021 Annual Report from the Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program (EFNEP) and Tennessee Nutrition and Consumer Education Program (TNCEP), which is run by the University of Tennessee Extension Office. The publication mentioned the senior...
BRISTOL — After working in education for 17 years, Michele Fick decided she needed a change, so she switched careers and now works for the new Hard Rock Casino in Bristol. Fick is the executive assistant to the president of the casino, Allie Evangelista. She is in charge of things like making Evangelista’s appointments and meeting with organizations on her behalf.
LONG BEACH, Calif. — An underwater robotics team from Southwest Virginia took second place in its class in its first world competition. A local high school team finished 11th in its class but has a goal for 2023 to get in the top five, while a North Carolina team that has won that class four straight times at the world competitions will no longer exist or compete next year.
When Holston Medical Group acquired his physical therapy practice in 1997, Dr. Alan Meade was excited for the opportunity. Now, a quarter century later, they've been able to expand their practice to four locations. Recently, Meade answered five questions about his work, tips for avoiding injury and when you might want to see a physical therapist after getting hurt.
BRISTOL, Va. — Colette Turner has transplanted roots that run more than three decades deep in the region. The new Bristol Casino assistant food and beverage manager said she is loving the challenge and excitement of launching eateries at the new casino. "I fell in love with the area,"...
GATE CITY - Virginia “Ginny” Stokes Peters, 86, Gate City, Virginia passed away, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at Holston Valley Hospital, Kingsport, TN. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at Gate City Funeral Home; a funeral service will immediately follow in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with David Salley officiating. Judy McConnell will provide music.
BLOUNTVILLE — Eric Heiser, provost of a technical college in Ohio, says he would look outside the box and beyond the status quo if he were chosen the next Northeast State Community College president. Heiser also said during an hourlong question-and-answer session he would continue teaching, albeit online, and...
Thelma Louise Stapleton Collins Livesay, age 92, passed away Sunday, July 10, 2022. She was born April 12, 1930 to Dave and Kate Brown Stapleton in Lee Valley, Tennessee (Clinch Valley). She was a member of First Baptist Church of Rogersville. She was retired from International Printing Pressmens and Assistant Union of North America.
Troy H Parham III, 78, of Kingsport, TN went to be with the Lord on July 4, 2022. He was born on April 8, 1944, in Kingsport, TN to the late Troy and Virginia Hawk Parham. He was a graduate of Dobyns-Bennett High School and Mars Hill University in North Carolina with a BS in Math. Troy started his business career with J.C. Bradford & Co. and continued in financial planning for almost 50 years. He was a long-time member of the First Baptist Church of Kingsport where he served faithfully in the sanctuary choir and as a Sunday School teacher. Troy was also a long-time member of the Kiwanis club. He met the love of his life, Ruth Ramirez Parham at Mars Hill University.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A group of people in Hamblen County are celebrating state lawmakers' decision to not shut down the public pool at Panther Creek State Park. Tennessee lawmakers had originally announced last November they had decided to close public pools at 11 different state parks. Regarding the one at Panther Creek State Park, they said the reasoning behind it was the pool's age, a decline in visitors, nearby lake-swimming opportunities, and its proximity to a public splash pad.
GATE CITY, VA - Lillie Mae Fields, 85, Gate City, VA passed away, Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Gate city Funeral Home at www.gatecityfunerals.com and Gate City Facebook Page.
(WJHL) – News Channel 11 viewers are one step closer to settling an age-old question: who has the best BBQ in the Tri-Cities?. After more than 1,400 nominations, only four finalists remain. Below you can find a brief description of each of the finalists who received the most nominations, as well as a form to vote for your favorite.
BRISTOL — On the Virginia side of State Street and in many convenience stores and establishments in the commonwealth, one can walk in, buy gas, soda, coffee, snacks or a Virginia Lottery ticket. A customer can also sidle up to a padded chair in front of a row of...
JOHNSON CITY — Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, researchers are working through an important question: How do we teach and learn during a crisis?. Scholars at East Tennessee State University are at the forefront of that conversation. A “gift to higher education,” as one reviewer put it, the book...
