Fields of potato blossoms in MaineThe Maine Writer. The Maine Potato Blossom Festival turns 75 years old this year and will be filled with nine full days of family-friendly events. The festival is held during July when the potato blossoms are in full bloom. It's a very pretty scene to see the potato fields covered in blossoms. The Potato Blossom Festival celebrates how important potatoes are to Aroostook farming and Maine. This is also one of the oldest festivals in Maine, and Fort Fairfield hosts the festival every July when the potato blossoms are in full bloom. Make a day trip out of it or stay overnight in Aroostook County for the Maine Potato Blossom Festival, which runs from July 9th to the 17th.

MAINE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO