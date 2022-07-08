Body of Crane Hill man found in Smith Lake Thursday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A kangaroo that had gotten loose in the West Point community of Cullman County has been caught. On Monday afternoon, a kangaroo that has been referred to as “Jackie Legs” on social media was caught less than half a mile from where it was being kept in Cullman County, according to […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help from the public in locating a missing 49-year-old man. Manuel Lujan, of Mount Olive, was last seen in the 2200 block of Mt. Olive Rd. on July 7 around 5:30 p.m. Lujan is described as being 5-foot-7 inches, 160 pounds, with black […]
According to the Marshall County Coroner's Office, a pedestrian was struck and killed Monday morning in Albertville.
An Alabama man’s body was discovered Sunday night in a creek bed nearly two days after he crashed his motorcycle, Alabama state troopers report. The body of Timothy W. Mayer, 32, of Hanceville, Alabama, was found just after 8 p.m. Sunday in Cullman County, approximately three miles west of Hanceville.
The motorcycle left the roadway, went off an embankment and into a creek bed. According to the Marshall County Coroner's Office, the Albertville Police Department is investigating the crash.
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Around 6:20 p.m. Sunday, a Florence man was killed instantly when the ATV he was operating struck another ATV. Cody Phillips, 26, was pronounced dead on the scene after the 2005 250EX ATV he was driving rear-ended a 2003 250EX ATV operated by Cody Lewis, 24.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A Tennessee man is facing attempted burglary charges for attempting to break into a house while the owner was home. 38-year-old, Joshua Wayne Emerson from Pulaski is facing a second-degree attempted burglary charge in addition to an outstanding third-degree burglary charge. The Limestone County...
ST. CLAIR COUNTY — A Talladega man just released from the St. Clair County Jail is again in custody following a Sunday morning incident where he is alleged to have stolen a car and kidnapped a 5-year-old girl. Trussville police gave chase to 45-year-old Michael Sawyer when they encountered...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 50-year-old Leeds woman died following a multi-vehicle crash in Birmingham on Saturday, July 9, 2022, according to the Jefferson County Coroner. The coroner said 50-year-old Sherri Batton Collins was traveling south on I-59 South when she got involved in a multi-vehicle wreck near the Messer Airport Highway exit at 2:02 p.m.
According to the Alabama State Troopers Post in Decatur, one of the three people hurt in a collision occurring last Thursday between a passenger vehicle and a cement truck just outside of Gaylesville – has died. The collision took place on Highway 68 near County Road 107 shortly after...
WINSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has released information on a drowning at Smith Lake Thursday afternoon. According to ALEA, law enforcement agencies responded to Smith Lake around 3:30 p.m. after it was reported that an elderly man went into the water and did not resurface.
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVA) - An elderly man drowned Thursday, July 7 on Smith Lake. Sgt. Jeremy Burkett of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency identified the victim as Terry Campbell, 82, of Crane Hill. The incident happened at approximately 3:30 p.m. on the lake near Crane Hill. His body was recovered...
DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – Two men are in custody after allegedly trying to break in to a Decatur electronics store late Sunday night. John Timothy Topps, 43, of Falkville and Preston Scott Tatum, 23, of Madison are both charged with second-degree attempted burglary, possession of burglar’s tools and carrying a pistol without a permit.
A 45-year-old man is behind bars after authorities say he stole a car in St. Clair County that had a child in the back seat. The suspect – Michael Sawyer – led multiple law enforcement agencies on a chase late Sunday morning that began in Ashville and ended in Trussville.
BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: ALEA Officials say the road is back open. ORIGINAL: Authorities with ALEA say All lanes of U.S. 278 in Blount County near the 97 mile marker have been closed. Officials say this is due to a two-vehicle crash that happened around 6:41 p.m. So...
A Morgan County grand jury indicted a Falkville man on a murder charge for allegedly fatally shooting an acquaintance in the face near Falkville in 2021, according to court records. Richard Odell Clark, 43, is accused of killing Patrick Edward Burkhart, 58, of Falkville, on Jan. 22, 2021. Clark pleaded...
RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. — A veteran firefighter from northwest Alabama has been honored as Alabama's fire chief of the year. Russellville Fire Chief Joe Mansell began his firefighting career as a volunteer in 1990. He became a paid firefighter in 1992. Six years later he was promoted to lieutenant and then in 2002 he was named fire chief.
