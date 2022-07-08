ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mahoning County, OH

Mahoning Co. leaders discuss possible new county-wide EMS

By Gerry Ricciutti
 3 days ago

MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County communities may be a step closer to creating a county-wide emergency medical system, but there is still plenty more to be done.

A number of local fire chiefs, township trustees and county officials got together in Canfield Friday to continue the process of looking for ways to provide EMS throughout the county.

Like ‘scene out of Russia:’ Attorneys planning civil suit after Commissioner Frencko’s arrest

Right now, most communities in the county operate their own ambulance services, while Youngstown and Boardman rely on private companies and help from their neighbors.

“What we wanna do is just kind of bring all the solutions that we can, maybe have a long term plan set up. But today, we’re just gonna set up the committees to move forward,” said Chief Andy Frost Jr. of Austintown Fire Department.

The first step today was to form a committee that can research potential funding sources, including money from the American Rescue Plan, to help communities create new services where none exist now and help others maintain theirs.

The group expects to present its ideas to county commissioners later this month.

