Clover Park School Board to Host Board Meeting and Public Hearing on Budget July 11

Submitted by John Arbeeny. Have you seen the proposed CPSD budget briefing that will be presented during a public hearing, 7/11/22, at 5:00 PM? That’s because it hasn’t been released to the very public that is supposed to be commenting upon it during the budget public hearing! How many of the public participated in previous budget meetings? Zero? How’s that for planning? And how can you expect the CPSD Board to vote to pass the budget in its final form on 7/11/22 that was only briefed to them at the Board workshop on 6/22/22? I would have thought the expenditure of $254,000,000 in tax payer funding would have required a bit more deliberation.

LAKEWOOD, WA ・ 6 HOURS AGO