Lakewood, WA

Clover Park School Board to Host Board Meeting and Public Hearing on Budget July 11

The Suburban Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAKEWOOD, Wash. — The Clover Park School District (CPSD) Board of Directors will hold a regular meeting/workshop on Monday, July 11, at 6 p.m. Before the meeting, the board...

The Suburban Times

Letter: CPSD Budget Process: Why doesn’t the public show up? Why should they?

Submitted by John Arbeeny. Have you seen the proposed CPSD budget briefing that will be presented during a public hearing, 7/11/22, at 5:00 PM? That’s because it hasn’t been released to the very public that is supposed to be commenting upon it during the budget public hearing! How many of the public participated in previous budget meetings? Zero? How’s that for planning? And how can you expect the CPSD Board to vote to pass the budget in its final form on 7/11/22 that was only briefed to them at the Board workshop on 6/22/22? I would have thought the expenditure of $254,000,000 in tax payer funding would have required a bit more deliberation.
LAKEWOOD, WA
The Suburban Times

Library Parking Lot Closure Monday, July 11

City of Puyallup announcement. On Monday, July 11, 2022, the Library will be repairing its HVAC system. City contractors will close off a section of the Library parking lot in order to access the system. Please see the attached image, which shows the area where the closure will take place. From 6 am to 11 am on Monday, this section will be closed to vehicles. Work is expected to be completed by Tuesday, July 12, 2022. If you are planning to visit the Library on Monday morning, please use other parking areas while work is being completed. We appreciate your patience while this repair is being made.
PUYALLUP, WA
Local
Washington Government
Lakewood, WA
Education
City
Lakewood, WA
Local
Washington Education
Lakewood, WA
Government
The Suburban Times

Proposed development prompts Fircrest planning commission meeting

City of Fircrest announcement. The Fircrest Planning Commission will hold special meetings on July 19, 2022, and August 3, 2022, for the sole purpose of discussing the proposed mixed-use development, located at 2119 Mildred Street. The meeting will commence at 6:00 PM at Fircrest City Hall, 115 Ramsdell Street, Fircrest WA 98466.
FIRCREST, WA
The Suburban Times

Community Invited to Help Develop a Balanced Budget With ‘Balancing Act’

TACOMA, Wash. — On July 14 at 5:30 PM, community members are invited to join the City of Tacoma virtually to learn more about its biennial budget development process and the many ways one can get involved in person or online to help inform what the City of Tacoma’s 2023-2024 Biennial Budget will look like.
TACOMA, WA
kentreporter.com

People fill up downtown streets during Kent Cornucopia Days

Kent Cornucopia Day returned last weekend for the first time in three years. Thousands showed up over the July 8-10 festival to attend the street fair downtown. Other events included dragon boat races on Saturday at Lake Meridian and the Grand Parade on Sunday through downtown streets. The Kent Lions...
KENT, WA
westsideseattle.com

What is happening with RV's in West Seattle? Lisa Herbold responds

In response to reader inquiries, Westside Seattle reached out to District 1 Councilmember Lisa Herbold's office to get clarification on enforcement of the 72 hour parking rule for RV's in Seattle. In June, a large encampment was cleared from Andover Street SW and while that was effective in addressing that...
SEATTLE, WA
thejoltnews.com

Neighbors at The Preserve threatened with annexation and a big bill

The little-known Hopkins Drainage Ditch District #2 in Thurston County is seeking up to $380,000 from the owners of homes in The Preserve at Tumwater Place. A hearing that had been set for tomorrow, was canceled by the Ditch District Commissioners in the late afternoon today, according to Tumwater City Council Member Charlie Schneider, who is also a resident of The Preserve.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
The Suburban Times

Murray Morgan Bridge Daytime Closures Scheduled July 12 and 13

City of Tacoma announcement. The City of Tacoma’s Public Works Engineering Division will perform maintenance on the Murray Morgan Bridge (located on East 11th Street between Pacific Avenue and East F Street) on Tuesday, July 12, and Wednesday, July 13. Closures on both dates will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

Murray Morgan Bridge temporary closures

City of Tacoma social media post. Murray Morgan Bridge Daytime Closures Scheduled July 12 & 13–We will perform maintenance on the Murray Morgan Bridge (located on East 11th St. between Pacific Ave. & East F St.) on July 12 and 13. Closures on both dates will be from 9 am to 4 pm.
TACOMA, WA
myeverettnews.com

Sunday Streets Of Downtown Everett Again Packed With People

It’s looking like another successful weekend in downtown Everett, Washington as the Everett 3on3 Basketball event and the Everett Farmers Market appeared to both be drawing big crowds to downtown Sunday morning and afternoon. The City is working to bring more weekend events into the core of Everett. Of...
EVERETT, WA
mltnews.com

Scene in Mountlake Terrace: Lemonade for sale

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *. Notify me of followup comments via e-mail. You can also subscribe without commenting. Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters. This is so we can...
MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, WA
The Suburban Times

Tidy-Up Tacoma

City of Tacoma social media post. In June, the Tidy-Up #Tacoma initiative collected 2,256lbs of garbage & 280lbs of vegetation debris in the Oakland/Madrona, Fern Hill, 6th Ave, South Tacoma & Pacific Ave Business Districts. Here are some before & after photos. More on this clean up effort cityoftacoma.org/tidyup.
TACOMA, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Uptown evening markets scheduled for six Tuesdays, starting July 12

The community evening market that launched in the Highway 99 neighborhood last summer is returning for six Tuesdays, beginning July 12. The Uptown Evening Market sponsored by the City of Edmonds will run from 4-8 p.m. on July 12, 19 and 26 and Aug. 9, 16 and 23. The location is just north of Safeway, on 236th Street Southwest between 84th Avenue West and Highway 99.
EDMONDS, WA
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Breakfast in Puyallup, WA — 20 Top Places!

Are you headed to the landlocked city of Puyallup in Washington for a food-filled getaway?. If so, look through this list of your fantastic dining choices that I prepared especially for you!. I gathered all your spectacular options, like fast-food chains serving classic American dishes, cafes selling freshly baked goods,...
PUYALLUP, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Gee and Ursula’s top stories: Coast Guardsman robbed, King County Judge reprimanded, and gas prices continue to decrease

KIRO Newsradio’s Gee Scott and Ursula Reutin bring you their top stories on Monday, July 11. Coast Guardsman deployed to Seattle, loses everything to Tacoma thieves. A Coast Guardsman and his family got a very rude welcome to Washington. Thieves stole just about everything they owned, including the two vehicles that had all their belongings.
KING COUNTY, WA
seattlerefined.com

Stomping Grounds: Abby's 5 favorite spots in Bonney Lake

Welcome to 'Stomping Grounds' — a new series where Seattle Refined staff and colleagues will take you to their hometowns, either where they grew up or currently live. We want this series to show you all the cool places to eat, things to do and places to go in these lovely cities and towns across the Pacific Northwest, so if you've never been, now you'll know! Our first feature is from Abby Luschei, Assistant Editor for Seattle Refined.
BONNEY LAKE, WA

