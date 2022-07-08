Investing Club: The week in review, the week ahead — July 8, 2022

The recent market decline has caused many solid dividend stocks to plunge. Some have fallen 35% or more from recent highs, despite strong business performance. Here are three dividend stocks that look like incredible bargains at their current prices. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite are in a bear market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average one bad day away from joining the club. These two indicators have somewhat accurately called the bottom of the S&P 500's notable corrections and bear markets since 1995. Big declines in the broader...
The company reported on its fiscal Q3 Friday morning, and delivered an earnings miss. Both sales and earnings declined, and investors may not want to own this premium-priced stock if the company's not going to grow.
Buffett has been an active buyer of Floor & Decor, and it could be his latest long-term winner. The retailer is building its store count, and has increased same-store sales for 13 years in a row. With a goal of having 500 locations, Floor & Decor is poised for years...
American Tower and Iron Mountain are both consistently growing. The two stocks can provide income investors with market-beating dividend yields. Both stocks are currently trading at attractive valuations.
Eli Lilly's modest yield, coupled with exciting growth prospects, make this a solid dividend stock. Coca-Cola is a dividend growth beast, having raised its payouts for six straight decades. Both are giants in their industries and are beating the market today.
Big declines in the stock market are historically the best times to buy stocks. Two of the stocks Warren Buffett has acquired for Berkshire Hathaway are poised to perform for investors who buy them during this market downturn.
Celsius Holdings, Chewy, and Levi Strauss are shaping up to be big winners this holiday-shortened trading week. Celsius Holdings and Chewy have seen their stocks soar roughly 20% over the past week. Levi Strauss posted better-than-expected quarterly results on Thursday, boosting its dividend in the process.
Consumers increasingly appreciate good value -- and will shop at new places to find it. Military spending is likely to swell again, extending an already-lengthy growth streak. A company investors couldn't steer away from enough finally trades at the right price.
The down market impacted BlackRock's fund flows and assets under management. BlackRock should bounce back if the market improves in the second half.
Consolidated Edison is one of America's largest utilities and the oldest stock on the NYSE. Essex Property Trust is a West Coast owner of upscale apartments.
DigitalOcean stock was downgraded to sell by an analyst. The company's pricing model and the potential for a slowdown in software spending were cited as concerns. DigitalOcean continues to check many boxes in the buy column.
Several forces have produced a long-term shortage of auto technicians, which has become especially acute during the pandemic. Dealers and auto repair shops are struggling to recruit and retain technicians and other service department workers.
