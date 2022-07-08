ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Steamboat graduate, sailor to discuss grueling Race to Alaska Tuesday

By Katy Pickens
Steamboat Pilot & Today
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile most Steamboat residents are outdoorsy and enjoy sports, sailing is pretty rare for this mountain town. That has not discouraged former Steamboat resident Mark Bostrom from embracing the sport and endeavoring on sailing adventures, including the recent Race to Alaska, or R2AK, a grueling 750-mile sailing race. The...

www.steamboatpilot.com

Comments / 0

Related
Steamboat Pilot & Today

External medicine: Spine West local expansion provides nonsurgical options

Even at 84 years old, Steamboat Springs resident John Rostenberg is riding his new gravel bike, alpine skiing and climbing tall ladders to fix smoke detectors. Rostenberg credits some of his success fighting gravity to the doctors at Spine West, which is headquartered in Boulder but expanded its longtime satellite services in Steamboat Springs by opening a clinic space here on June 1.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Obituary: Renee Margaret Johnson

Renee Margaret (Schultz) Johnson passed away on Sunday, July 3 at 6:00 pm at the Yampa Valley Medical Center in Steamboat Springs, Colorado. She was survived by her husband, Robert (Bob) Johnson; children, Robert, Kendra and Burton; 6 grandchildren, Grace, Ava, Jack, Malis, Alex, and Austin; brothers, David and Dean Schultz. Renee was born February 1st, 1944, in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. Her parents, Lester and Margaret Schultz were 5th generation immigrants from Germany. The Schultz family owned and operated a dairy farm in Valders, Wisconsin. She worked as a local telephone operator in high school. Her favorite place to eat a burger was the Penguin and her favorite cheeses came from Pine River Dairy. Her faith was strong, even as a young woman, and continued to grow with time. Renee was an adventurer at heart. After receiving her LPN, she backpacked through Europe, an unusual thing to do as a single woman then. She was an avid hiker through her 50’s, biked Vermont in the fall a couple of times, took camping trips by herself, and rode horses at Schalnus’ ranch. She appreciated everything Routt County, Colorado and life had to offer. She met her husband, Robert Johnson (Coach) of 53 years, in 1968. Both would cherish many of the same values (family, faith, and hard work) that would be at the heart of their relationship and the family that they raised. She unconditionally loved her children, Rob, Kendra, and Burt. She was committed to raising kids that were hard working, faithful, and accepting of everyone. Let’s not forget she loved and nurtured eight dogs that came through the family. Hoss stole her heart after her children had moved away.
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Volunteers needed for Saturday’s Tour de Steamboat

Organizers of the Tour de Steamboat, a non-competitive cycling event on Saturday, July 16, are looking for help. Volunteers are needed to help with event registration, traffic control and at the aid stations throughout South Routt County. Additional TIPS certified volunteers are needed to serve at the beer garden and afterparty, and to help with station breakdown and event teardown.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alaska Sports
State
Alaska State
State
Montana State
State
Washington State
Alaska State
Alaska Cars
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Special Event for Celebration of Life For Marilyn Cox

A Celebration of Life For Marilyn Cox wll be 11:00 AM Saturday, July 16,2022 at Colorado Mountain College Spring Valley Campus Ascent Center. Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Delinquent property tax statements have been mailed

Delinquent property tax notices for 2021 that are payable in 2022 have been mailed out, according to Routt County Treasurer Lane Iacovetto. Taxpayers who submitted their tax payment after July 1 may still receive a delinquent statement in the mail due to printing and mailing processing time. In accordance with...
ROUTT COUNTY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy