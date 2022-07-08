ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steamboat Springs, CO

One block of Yampa Street closed next week

By Steamboat Pilot, Today staff report news@steamboatpilot.com
Steamboat Pilot & Today
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYampa Street in downtown Steamboat Springs will be closed between Eighth and Ninth streets from Monday,...

www.steamboatpilot.com

1230 ESPN

Abandoned Colorado K-Mart will Soon Become New Courthouse

These days, Kmart stores have pretty much become a thing of the past. The excitement of throwing quarters into claw machines at check out and mobs rushing in the store to take advantage of the latest blue light special sale are all but behind us. However, one Colorado town is...
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Obituary: Renee Margaret Johnson

Renee Margaret (Schultz) Johnson passed away on Sunday, July 3 at 6:00 pm at the Yampa Valley Medical Center in Steamboat Springs, Colorado. She was survived by her husband, Robert (Bob) Johnson; children, Robert, Kendra and Burton; 6 grandchildren, Grace, Ava, Jack, Malis, Alex, and Austin; brothers, David and Dean Schultz. Renee was born February 1st, 1944, in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. Her parents, Lester and Margaret Schultz were 5th generation immigrants from Germany. The Schultz family owned and operated a dairy farm in Valders, Wisconsin. She worked as a local telephone operator in high school. Her favorite place to eat a burger was the Penguin and her favorite cheeses came from Pine River Dairy. Her faith was strong, even as a young woman, and continued to grow with time. Renee was an adventurer at heart. After receiving her LPN, she backpacked through Europe, an unusual thing to do as a single woman then. She was an avid hiker through her 50’s, biked Vermont in the fall a couple of times, took camping trips by herself, and rode horses at Schalnus’ ranch. She appreciated everything Routt County, Colorado and life had to offer. She met her husband, Robert Johnson (Coach) of 53 years, in 1968. Both would cherish many of the same values (family, faith, and hard work) that would be at the heart of their relationship and the family that they raised. She unconditionally loved her children, Rob, Kendra, and Burt. She was committed to raising kids that were hard working, faithful, and accepting of everyone. Let’s not forget she loved and nurtured eight dogs that came through the family. Hoss stole her heart after her children had moved away.
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Special Event for Celebration of Life For Marilyn Cox

A Celebration of Life For Marilyn Cox wll be 11:00 AM Saturday, July 16,2022 at Colorado Mountain College Spring Valley Campus Ascent Center. Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
