ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steamboat Springs, CO

Eastbound I-70 in Glenwood Canyon to close Wednesday

By Steamboat Pilot, Today staff report news@steamboatpilot.com
Steamboat Pilot & Today
 3 days ago

A portion of eastbound Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon will close beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 13, and lasting...

www.steamboatpilot.com

Comments / 0

Related
Steamboat Pilot & Today

External medicine: Spine West local expansion provides nonsurgical options

Even at 84 years old, Steamboat Springs resident John Rostenberg is riding his new gravel bike, alpine skiing and climbing tall ladders to fix smoke detectors. Rostenberg credits some of his success fighting gravity to the doctors at Spine West, which is headquartered in Boulder but expanded its longtime satellite services in Steamboat Springs by opening a clinic space here on June 1.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

The Yampa River: A trove of trash and treasures

The Friends of the Yampa organizes a river cleanup each year. What did they pull out of the water this time?. Striving to bring the community together and take care of Steamboat’s natural resources, a team of volunteers and organizers worked from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, July 9, to pick trash out of the Yampa River.
YAMPA, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Steamboat Springs, CO
City
Montrose, CO
Steamboat Springs, CO
Traffic
Local
Colorado Traffic
City
Gunnison, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Obituary: Renee Margaret Johnson

Renee Margaret (Schultz) Johnson passed away on Sunday, July 3 at 6:00 pm at the Yampa Valley Medical Center in Steamboat Springs, Colorado. She was survived by her husband, Robert (Bob) Johnson; children, Robert, Kendra and Burton; 6 grandchildren, Grace, Ava, Jack, Malis, Alex, and Austin; brothers, David and Dean Schultz. Renee was born February 1st, 1944, in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. Her parents, Lester and Margaret Schultz were 5th generation immigrants from Germany. The Schultz family owned and operated a dairy farm in Valders, Wisconsin. She worked as a local telephone operator in high school. Her favorite place to eat a burger was the Penguin and her favorite cheeses came from Pine River Dairy. Her faith was strong, even as a young woman, and continued to grow with time. Renee was an adventurer at heart. After receiving her LPN, she backpacked through Europe, an unusual thing to do as a single woman then. She was an avid hiker through her 50’s, biked Vermont in the fall a couple of times, took camping trips by herself, and rode horses at Schalnus’ ranch. She appreciated everything Routt County, Colorado and life had to offer. She met her husband, Robert Johnson (Coach) of 53 years, in 1968. Both would cherish many of the same values (family, faith, and hard work) that would be at the heart of their relationship and the family that they raised. She unconditionally loved her children, Rob, Kendra, and Burt. She was committed to raising kids that were hard working, faithful, and accepting of everyone. Let’s not forget she loved and nurtured eight dogs that came through the family. Hoss stole her heart after her children had moved away.
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Delinquent property tax statements have been mailed

Delinquent property tax notices for 2021 that are payable in 2022 have been mailed out, according to Routt County Treasurer Lane Iacovetto. Taxpayers who submitted their tax payment after July 1 may still receive a delinquent statement in the mail due to printing and mailing processing time. In accordance with...
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Letter: Steamboat Pilot should bring online comments back

My son stated my favorite description of what the American Flag symbolises: “It stands for our right to improve.”. It is through freedom that this right is enacted. Freedom of speech is the starting point. Public discussion is essential to discerning truth. This paper used to provide a public forum via the comments allowed below these opinion pieces. It was actually through these discussions that I initially discovered that “fact checkers” lied outright and were simply paid arms of an agenda. This led me down a long road of research which allowed me awareness of certain truths, long before they became public knowledge to all but those with the deepest of denial convictions.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Special Event for Celebration of Life For Marilyn Cox

A Celebration of Life For Marilyn Cox wll be 11:00 AM Saturday, July 16,2022 at Colorado Mountain College Spring Valley Campus Ascent Center. Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Glenwood Canyon#I 70#Traffic Accident#Cdot
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Volunteers needed for Saturday’s Tour de Steamboat

Organizers of the Tour de Steamboat, a non-competitive cycling event on Saturday, July 16, are looking for help. Volunteers are needed to help with event registration, traffic control and at the aid stations throughout South Routt County. Additional TIPS certified volunteers are needed to serve at the beer garden and afterparty, and to help with station breakdown and event teardown.
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Free suicide prevention training on Wednesday could help save a life

As community members ranging from teens to professionals continue to die from suicide each year in the Yampa Valley, the local nonprofit Reaching Everyone Preventing Suicide, or REPS, is hosting a free safeTALK training for community members. The class is for people to learn to recognize the signs and feel...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy