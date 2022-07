Another Ridge View power display helped the 14th ranked Raptors to a 6-3 win at #11 Hinton Friday in a 2A region softball semifinal. Hinton took a 1-0 lead in the 3rd on a two-out RBI double by Jadyn Case. The first 11 Raptors batters were retired by Case until Emma Vohs singled with two outs in the 4th, but was thrown out trying to stretch it into a double.

