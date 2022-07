At a time when the crypto market needs a savior, Ethereum might just be it. Ethereum has been the second-largest cryptocurrency in terms of market cap for quite a few years now. In many cases, it's a lot better than Bitcoin, yet, for some reason, it just never managed to surpass it. However, Ethereum has been going through a lot of changes as of late, and there are many reasons to believe that it will overtake Bitcoin sometime this year and potentially save the crypto market from a crash.

MARKETS ・ 22 DAYS AGO