ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
River Falls, WI

River Falls Post 121 walks off Hudson Post 50 on Military Appreciation Night

River Falls Journal
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChase McQuade sprinted home on a wild pitch in the bottom of the seventh inning to give the River Falls American Legion Post 121 baseball team a 2-1 victory over Hudson Post 50 on Military Appreciation Night at First National Bank of River Falls Thursday night, July 7. River...

www.riverfallsjournal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
River Falls Journal

Love of the game lands Paatalo, Gilbertson in Fish HOF

Joe Paatalo began playing for the River Falls Fighting Fish in 2009 as a favor to a friend, while Ryan Gilbertson just wanted to play baseball with his older brother Brandon. Saturday night the former teammates shared the spotlight at First National Bank of River Falls Field as the second class to be inducted into the River Falls Fighting Fish Hall of Fame before the team’s game against the Prescott Pirates. They join 2021 inductees and former teammates Nathan Brom and Dan Morgan.
RIVER FALLS, WI
River Falls Journal

Dorothy I. Cudd

Dorothy I. Cudd, age 89, of Hudson, WI, passed away on July 6, 2022 at Westfields Hospital in New Richmond. Dorothy was born on November 12, 1932 in Spring Valley, WI to Harris and Inga (Kjelmo) Hovde. Love at first site, at a high school dance, she met her soul mate, Thomas H. Cudd, and the two would be married on March 15, 1952 in River Falls. She graduated from Spring Valley High School, in the class of 1950. She went on to further her education at Long Beach City College in Long Beach, CA. Together, Dorothy and Tom owned and operated the Dairy Queen in Baldwin from 1955-57, a reupholstering business in North Hudson and later opening the Country Squire Furniture Store in downtown Hudson from 1966-86. After that, they continued to sell window coverings and did reupholstering until 1988.
HUDSON, WI
River Falls Journal

Marcella S. Brzozowski

Marcella Brzozowski, 99, of Hudson, WI, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at the Red Cedar Canon Sr. Living in Hudson, WI. Marcella was born to Anna and David Orlowski on February 28, 1923. She grew up in the Milwaukee, WI area. Marcella met and married Stanley Brzozowski on October 14, 1940, in Germantown, Wisconsin. The couple settled down on a farm and were blessed with three children, Paulette, Gary, and Wesley.
HUDSON, WI
redlakenationnews.com

Concern mounts as end nears for Canterbury Park's deal with Mdewakanton Sioux

The photo showed up in Scott Rake's Facebook feed last month, a digital relic of a day 10 years in the past. He and Jeff Hilger, a fellow racehorse owner and breeder, were celebrating a landmark event for their industry: the approval of an agreement that would nearly double purses at Canterbury Park, providing about $70 million in additional funds over the next decade.
SHAKOPEE, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Hudson, WI
Sports
City
Hudson, WI
River Falls, WI
Sports
City
River Falls, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Former Connell’s Supper Clubs owner dies

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - The former owner of Connell’s Supper Clubs has died. 73-year-old Lynn Allen McDonough died on July 6 surrounded by loved ones, according to Stokes, Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel in Altoona. McDonough founded Connell’s Supper Clubs, which are located in Chippewa Falls and Fall Creek....
ALTOONA, WI
River Falls Journal

PHOTOS: River Falls Days 2022

On July 9 River Falls held different events during the festival at Heritage Park. This included a 10k run, a chalk drawing competition and lots of live music and food. The sunny skies put everyone in a good mood as people filled the park. One event drawing a lot of people was Meet River Falls.
RIVER FALLS, WI
River Falls Journal

Ethel M. Jones

Ethel Mary Jones, age 86, of Hudson passed away at home surrounded by her devoted children who lovingly cared for her during a lengthy battle with cancer. Ethel was born on September 8, 1935 in Hudson. She was the daughter of Elon W. and Anna B. (Kukuska) Johnson. She graduated from Hudson High School in 1953 and then worked at Pedro’s Luggage in St. Paul for more than 40 years as an accountant.
HUDSON, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elijah Baker
River Falls Journal

Mary Ann Mitchell

Mary Ann Mitchell, age 95, passed away peacefully with family by her side on July 4th, 2022 at Pine Ridge Gardens in Hudson, Wisconsin. Mary Ann was born on January 20, 1927 in Somerset, Wisconsin to Simeon and Pauline Rivard. On May 20th, 1950, Mary Ann married the love of her life Alphonsus (Al) Mitchell at St. Anne’s Catholic Church in Somerset, Wisconsin. The two would have six children; Craig, Tom, Larry, Bob, Don, and Judy.
HUDSON, WI
woodburymn.gov

Carver Lake Park beach closed

Out of caution for park users, the beach at Carver Lake Park will be closed until further notice due to a sanitary sewer leak near the main park shelter. The city will be conducting testing of the lake next week to ensure safe swimming conditions. Updates will be provided as they become available.
CARVER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Two Motorcyclists Hurt in Collision With Deer Near Red Wing

Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two people were injured Saturday night when their motorcycle collided with a deer near Rew Wing. The State Patrol says 46-year-old Nathan Cram of Waterville was driving the 2003 Harley Davidson with 41-year-old Jennifer Cram of Waterville in the passenger seat when they crashed into a deer on Highway 19. The crash was reported shortly before 8 PM just west of the intersection with Goodhue County Road 6 a couple of miles west of the Red Wing City limits.
RED WING, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#River Falls Post 121#Hudson Post
fox9.com

Chef Justin Sutherland shares update after boating accident

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Prominent Twin Cities Chef Justin Sutherland shared an update on Instagram on Sunday following a boating accident on the St. Croix River on July 3. Sutherland shared a photo of his stitched-up face, with the caption: "'The pain means you’re alive. The scars mean you’ve survived.' A ‘few’ more surgeries to go…"
CELEBRITIES
CBS Minnesota

Jack Jablonski shares video of himself eating lunch on his own

MINNEAPOLIS -- Jack Jablonski is finally able to eat lunch on his own.He posted video of the milestone on his Twitter account.He says hard work is paying off, and that he couldn't control his hands like this six months ago.He credits this milestone to the upper-limb stimulation trial for which his foundation is raising money.Jablonski was paralyzed when he was in high school after taking a hit in a hockey game.  
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
viatravelers.com

13 Best Minnesota Distilleries to Visit

Minnesota is packed with fun things to do. Between the shores of Lake Superior, the 10,000 smaller lakes dotting the state, the famous Twin Cities, the Mall of America, the epic winters, and the dozens of other attractions, you won’t find yourself out of ideas in the North Star State.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Gas leak forces downtown Red Wing evacuation

A gas leak Saturday morning forced the evacuation of residents and businesses in the 200 block of Bush Street in downtown Red Wing. The leak was reported at 7:46 a.m. Firefighters and paramedics were on the scene within two minutes and found a natural gas leak inside multiple businesses. Seven businesses and 12 apartments were evacuated as a precaution.
RED WING, MN
Bring Me The News

Owner abruptly closes St. Anthony bar, fires staff via email

The owner of The Unofficial, a dive bar in St. Anthony, suddenly closed the bar down and fired all the staff, who allege he fostered a "toxic, volatile work environment." The business posted on its Facebook page that it was closed temporarily "for some much needed updates." The comments on the post are filled with customers criticizing owner, Chris Christopherson, for allegedly mistreating his employees.
SAINT ANTHONY, MN
CBS Minnesota

1 dies of overdose in western Wisconsin, 1 in custody

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. -- A man believed to be connected to the overdose death of a 32-year-old in western Wisconsin is in custody, authorities say.According to the Barron County Sheriff's Department, Crystal Braden was pronounced dead at a residence just east of Rice Lake shortly after 11 p.m. Wednesday. Deputies believe Braden died of a heroin overdose.While officials were attempting livesaving measures, a 37-year-old man fled the scene. Authorities say he is in custody.
BARRON COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy