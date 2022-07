When it comes to desserts, Costco has quite the selection. If you are a fan of the warehouse retailer's Boba Ice Cream Bars, a stop at the membership wholesaler won't leave you disappointed. And if you like ice cream sandwiches, Costco can help you meet that craving with packages of trendy La Vie Gourmand Macaron Ice Cream Sandwiches (via She Knows). But if frozen treats are not on the menu, the return of the beloved Costco key lime pie had Instagram blowing up with glee, and it is not just because it weighs in at over 4 pounds. And, of course, who can resist Costco's sheet cake that tastes delish, feeds a crowd, and will only set you back $18.99, per Today?

