LCM (50m) Highlighting night 5 of the European Junior Championships was Italy’s Lorenzo Galossi who won gold in the boys 800 freestyle about 15 minutes before anchoring Italy to gold in the boys 4×200 freestyle relay. Galossi spoke of the double saying, “Of course, I felt nothing but pain, but when I saw that it was about winning the relay, I forgot everything, just swam for the team and I’m really happy that we could finish the day like this.”

WORLD ・ 2 DAYS AGO