Kleefisch Not Letting Endorsements for Michels Bother Her
By Mike Leischner
wtaq.com
3 days ago
KRONENWETTER, WI (WSAU) — Republican Gubernatorial candidate Rebecca Kleefisch has a simple message for those considering a vote between her and her top rival in the GOP Primary Tim Michels. Check me out. “They [state Republicans] wanted a primary and they wanted everyone vetted. Obviously I have served...
Former Republican Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch spent years laying the foundation for her run for the governor's office. On Friday, the state's longest serving governor chose someone else for his endorsement. Former Republican Gov. Tommy Thompson's backing of Tim Michels may not swing the governor's race — Kleefisch announced endorsements...
A GOP leader who was not seeking reelection says he will resign from the Wisconsin state Assembly on Wednesday. Rep. Jim Steineke, R-Kaukauna, was elected in the Republican wave of 2010. He joined party leadership in 2013 as assistant majority leader and became majority leader in 2015, the second-ranking position in the Assembly behind the speaker. Republicans hold nearly a 2-to-1 advantage there.
MADISON, Wis. — A key Republican leader in the state Assembly has decided to resign early rather than wait until his term ends. Majority Leader Jim Steineke announced in January he wouldn't seek reelection. He announced Monday that he will resign on July 27 rather than serve out the remainder of his term.
The Wisconsin Supreme Court on Friday barred the use of most absentee ballot drop boxes in the state. The move could have a disproportionate effect on rural voters. In other election news, former Wisconsin Gov. Tommy Thompson endorsed construction company co-owner Tim Michels for governor. And over 500 people marched for abortion in Wausau Sunday.
More hurdles to taking part in our democracy. There are now more hoops to jump through when trying to cast a ballot, thanks to a ruling by the Wisconsin Supreme Court. The ruling stipulates that absentee ballots can only be returned to your local clerk’s office, or put in the mail. In past elections, we could fill out our absentee ballot and put it in the drop box outside city hall. But no more. Apparently the court thinks the U.S. Postal Service, which sends La Crosse’s mail to St. Paul, is somehow more secure than putting the ballot in a monitored location at City Hall, right next to the police department. The court also ruled that only the individual voter can return the ballot in person. No longer can you take your spouse’s ballot with you to drop it off, even if you watched them fill it out, and even if you served as a witness as designated by your signature on the envelope. The court did not address whether you can drop your spouse’s ballot in the mailbox which apparently remains legal. There is no need for these rules. Voter fraud is nearly nonexistent in Wisconsin. Clerks referred 12 cases to prosecutors related to the 2020 election, out of more than 3.3 million votes cast. Absentee ballots have been increasingly popular, with more than 40% of ballots cast absentee. This ruling adds yet another unnecessary hurdle for trying to perform our civic duty.
KAUKAUNA, WI (WTAQ) – A local lawmaker says he’s stepping down at the end of the month. Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke (R-Kaukauna) announced he will be resigning from the state Assembly effective at 5 p.m. July 27. Rep. Steineke had previously announced he would not run for...
The Wisconsin Supreme Court on Friday barred the use of most absentee ballot drop boxes in the state. The court also made it illegal for anyone other than the voter, like family members or close friends, to return a completed ballot. The ruling could have a disproportionate impact on rural...
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Marathon County GOP Chair Jack Hoogendyk is asking all municipalities in the county to remove their absentee ballot dropboxes immediately following the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling on Friday declaring them illegal. Hoogendyk tells WSAU News that he estimates about a dozen of them were installed...
Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox. and donate to support our fact-checked journalism. Jamie Wells doesn’t want to vote ever again. The one and only time she...
MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has certified the 2022 Wisconsin Potato Industry Board election results. The following producers began three-year terms as elected members of the Wisconsin Potato Industry Board on July 1, 2022:. At-Large: Andrew Diercks, Coloma. State-wide. District 1:...
MADISON, WI (WRN) – A newly released study finds Wisconsin’s K-12 school funding has continued to decline, relative to other states. The Wisconsin Policy Forum found the state’s per pupil spending ranked 25th in 2020. “From 2002 to 2020, we had the third smallest increase in the...
As we celebrate America's independence this week, I'm wondering if Waukesha County Executive and state Republican Party Chair Paul Farrow is reconsidering his dismissiveness over the news several months ago that 10 of his key associates tried to pass themselves off as Wisconsin Electoral College voters. Farrow's response was, in...
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Safety and Professional Services (DSPS) will be welcoming a new face in leadership next month, Governor Tony Evers’ office announced on Friday. The current secretary, Dawn Crim is stepping down from the Evers administration. Crim, Evers said, has been “been absolutely...
Local reaction to the ruling that unmanned boxes are illegal. Elevated Access will transport people to states where abortion is legal. Political parties react to the ruling that unmanned ballot boxes are illegal. Updated: 5 hours ago. An update on the fire at Warehouse Specialists.
MADISON – Dairy farmers, processors, and manufacturers in five Midwestern states can submit project abstracts now through August 31 for a new round of Dairy Industry Impact grants to be administered by the Dairy Business Innovation Alliance (DBIA), a partnership between the Center for Dairy Research (CDR) and the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association (WCMA). Full details are available online now at cdr.wisc.edu/dbia.
MILTON — As enslaved people sought freedom in Canada in the mid-1800s, some passed through Wisconsin on the Underground Railroad. The secretive nature of the operation makes it difficult for historians to fully track, but the records we do have show how Wisconsinites lent a helping hand to those fleeing slavery in the South.
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say Florence County is the only one of 72 counties in Wisconsin with high community levels of the COVID-19 virus. That’s based on new cases per capita, hospitalizations per capita, and the percentage of hospital beds occupied by COVID-19 patients.
BURLINGTON — For years, opponents of Wisconsin’s “dark store” method for taxing big-box retailers worked in vain to persuade state lawmakers to change the law. Those opponents now are pinning their hopes instead on the judicial branch of state government. City administrators and others say a...
Wild parsnip is growing like crazy. Also known by its scientific name, Pastinaca sativa, wild parsnip is an invasive member of the carrot family, and the spread continues, unmanaged, throughout Wisconsin, according to an agricultural expert at UW-Extension. Ken Schroeder, an agricultural agent with UW-Extension in Portage Co., said the...
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It was a refreshing day in Green Bay on Saturday thanks to the 48th annual Coca-Cola Convention. The international convention, which typically takes place in a different state each year, welcomes Coca-Cola collectors from all over the world with one thing in common: their love for the beverage.
Comments / 2