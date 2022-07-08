ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Santa Sophia Parish Academy to perform ‘Meet me in St. Louis’

kusi.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Santa Sophia Parish Academy has been waiting 2 years to perform ‘Meet me in St. Louis’. It is time...

www.kusi.com

NBC San Diego

She Fest Kicks Off San Diego Pride 2022

After a couple years of canceled and hybrid events, the street festival returned Saturday in Hillcrest, to celebrate and support the talents and contributions of LGBTQ+ women. The event featured LGBTQ entertainment, vendors, food, art and books among other things. Rowan Hepps Keeney manned the Turn Out Booth. It’s an...
SAN DIEGO, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

New murals at California Center for the Arts, Escondido!

In the past few weeks, three amazing new murals have been painted at California Center for the Arts, Escondido!. The colorful artwork was created in conjunction with the center’s new museum exhibit Street Legacy: SoCal Style Masters. I’ve already blogged about the exhibit here. A large new mural...
ESCONDIDO, CA
kusi.com

Highlighting local business in Imperial Beach, CA ‘Sea 180 Coastal Tavern’

Sea 180 Coastal Tavern is a must visit in Imperial Beach, CA. The restaurant gives patrons a beautiful view of the coast and they specialize in breakfast, lunch, and dinner! KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon spoke with owner, Ken Irvine on Good Morning San Diego and Irvine says, “Business is good but just like everyone, we are having difficulty getting stuff because of supply chain issues.”
IMPERIAL BEACH, CA
San Diego Channel

Weekly skate sessions return to the Gaslamp Quarter

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – It's time to lace up your roller skates and let the good times roll with the return of the weekly Gaslamp Skate Series. Hosted by the Sunset Roller Club, the Gaslamp Skate Series features weekly themed skate sessions and DJ sets every Sunday from July 10 through August 28 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Gaslamp Quarter (5th Avenue and Island).
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Orange County’s Heritage Barbecue to Pair Texas Flair, Craft Beer in Oceanside

Heritage Barbecue, a craft barbecue restaurant based in San Juan Capistrano, will expand to San Diego County to open its second location. “Our family just moved to Oceanside and we already love it here,” said pitmaster and co-owner Daniel Castillo. “The community is home to so many amazing emerging concepts, we felt this would be perfect for the next chapter of Heritage Barbecue.”
OCEANSIDE, CA
The Blonde Abroad

The Best Hotels to Stay at in San Diego

Even though San Diego is home for me, I love planning staycations in “American’s finest city.” I relish the opportunity to show people around my stomping grounds. That’s why I created my ultimate San Diego Travel Guide to help you get your bearings and plan your perfect San Diego itinerary.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Attorney, Maria Severson, discusses proposed Borrego Springs SVP placement

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Elected officials and residents of a rural desert community where state hospital officials have proposed housing a man classified as a sexually violent predator urged a San Diego judge Friday against authorizing his release into their community. Friday’s court hearing concerned a proposal to place...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Dorian Crawford opens “DC Athletics Performance Lab”

Scripps Ranch alum and former Texas Tech football player Dorian Crawford, opened his own personal gym today in Kearny Mesa. This indoor and outdoor facility offers weightlifting, cardio, personal training, and massage therapy. Crawford hopes his gym will become a center for not only professional and collegiate athletes, but for...
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Marijuana growing in Vista great idea – or is it?

Cannabis is booming in Vista. Its 11 retail dispensaries have a corner on North County’s legal weed market, serving consumers from Oceanside, Carlsbad, San Marcos, Escondido, and Fallbrook. Since August of 2021, they haven't needed a doctor's note. Vista officials report its hometown dispensaries cause little crime, and bring in a half-million dollars each month in taxes.
VISTA, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

10 farmers’ markets to check out in San Diego

SAN DIEGO – When in doubt, farmers’ market it out!. In San Diego County, it’s not hard to find a farmers’ market, no matter what day of the week you are looking to find some fresh produce. With more than two dozen markets throughout the area each week, it’s not hard to locate an event near you that is worth checking out.
SAN DIEGO, CA
