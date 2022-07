I finally saw the much commented-about Netflix Documentary Tinder Swindler and was amazed by how he went on to scam so many women using the exact same strategy time and time again. More importantly, I found it very interesting how these very normal, smart, self-made women fell for him time and time again and all I could see was a strategy that worked so well that it didn’t need to be changed.

