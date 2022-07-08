Lafourche Booking Log - July 7, 2022

FRANKLINTON, La. — Three people were killed after their SUV crashed into a large tree near the intersection of LA. Hwy 16 and LA Hwy. 25 in Washington Parish early Sunday. According to State Police, a Chevrolet Silverado driven by 29-year-old Juan Munoz of Covington, was headed east on LA 16 and as it approached the intersection with LA 25, the car did not stop and instead went head on into the tree.

