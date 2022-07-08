Lafourche Booking Log - July 7, 2022

BOND REVOKED – BOND REVOKED. 14:108 – RESISTING AN OFFICER (MISD) BROWN, JASON 38 12349 HOMEPORT DR, MAUREPAS, LA 70449. HALEY, HERNANDO 43 3502 RED BUD LN, SHREVEPORT, LA 71104. CCRP ART 575 – FUGITIVE. LEWIS, DONALD SR 44 2086 CHURCH LN, VACHERIE, LA 70090. 14:43.1 –...
Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced detectives are investigating an overnight shooting that left one man injured. The shooting occurred in Abby Subdivision in Thibodaux. Shortly before 10:30 p.m. on July 10, 2022, the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office received several calls regarding gunshots heard in the area of Abby Subdivision....
THIBODAUX, La. (BRPROUD) – The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a late night shooting that injured one person. The shooting took place at a home in the Abby Subdivision around 10:30 p.m. “When deputies arrived, they found a vehicle parked at a residence in the 500 block...
A 50-year-old Larose man was killed in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash in south Lafourche. Louisiana State Police Troop C said that troopers were called to La. Highway 308 near East 37th Street just after 2 p.m. on July 11 to a single-motorcycle crash. The driver of the motorcycle, Robert Luent,...
Authorities in Livingston Parish are cautioning boaters and bathers in the local waters about the dangers of alligators following an attack on a 6-year-old boy over the weekend. Livingston Parish Sheriff's deputies say the boy and his family were enjoying time on Lake Maurepas on Sunday when the attack occurred.
The New Orleans Police Department searches for a man suspected in a business burglary that happened on Wednesday. “On July 6, 2022, at about 10:25 P.M., the above-pictured suspect burglarized a business in the 1700 block of St Charles Avenue. On July 7, 2022, at about 5:00 A.M., the same individual returned wearing a different shirt and burglarized the business for a second time; taking a cash register,” says an NOPD report.
CUT OFF, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana State Police is investigating a deadly crash that took place early Monday morning on LA 1. Michael Guill, 43, of Cut Off, died in this accident which took place around 1 a.m. in the vicinity of West 55th St. According to the...
SLIDELL, La. (BRPROUD) – The Slidell Police Department arrested a Baton Rouge man who was found with multiple stolen checks on Friday. The police say an on-duty detective saw Rashawn Robinson-Mills, 21, pull out a gun from his waistband while leaving a gas station. The detective saw Robinson-Mills get into a 2016 Dodge Charger that had a switched license plate. Slidell Police say the car had been stolen.
FRANKLINTON, La. — Three people were killed after their SUV crashed into a large tree near the intersection of LA. Hwy 16 and LA Hwy. 25 in Washington Parish early Sunday. According to State Police, a Chevrolet Silverado driven by 29-year-old Juan Munoz of Covington, was headed east on LA 16 and as it approached the intersection with LA 25, the car did not stop and instead went head on into the tree.
Louisiana State Police are investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash that claimed the life of 43-year-old Michael Gill of Cut Off.
The crash happened at about 1:00 a.m. this morning on Louisiana Highway 1 near West 55th Street.
EDGARD — Jury selection was scheduled to begin July 11 for the new trial of Errol Victor Sr., a St. John the Baptist Parish man who was found guilty of second-degree murder for the death of his stepson, M.L. Lloyd III. M.L. was pronounced dead at River Parishes Hospital...
HAMMOND La. (WGNO) — Hammond Police are looking for a suspect accused of breaking into several vehicles. According to police, on July 1 deputies responded to RV Solutions, located at 2300 West Church Street. Upon arrival, the Hammond Police Department learned of an unknown suspect that had entered several unlocked RVs and taken various items.
A Cut Off man was killed an early morning single vehicle crash in south Lafourche. State Police Troop C said they were called to a crash just before 1 a.m. on July 11. The crash was on La. Highway 1 near West 55th Street. A preliminary investigation revealed that a...
SLIDELL, La. (WAFB) - Rashawn Robinson-Mills, 21, was arrested Friday, July 8 after being caught with more than 50 stolen checks during a traffic stop, according to police in Slidell. The Baton Rouge man was initially spotted pulling a pistol from his waistband while leaving a gas station, according to...
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Baton Rouge man was arrested after brandishing a knife during a domestic disturbance in Assumption Parish on Saturday. Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 4400 block of LA 30 for a domestic complaint. Deputies interviewed the parties involved. As a result, James Tilly Jones, 47, was arrested for threatening people with a knife.
HOUMA, La. (BRPROUD) – Two Houma men were arrested on multiple drug and firearm charges after running from authorities on Thursday. The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office began investigating Cedric Anthony Banks, 30, and James Darnell Diggs III, 26, in May after deputies learned that the two men were connected to distributing heroin and fentanyl into the parish. During the investigation, it was revealed that Diggs was previously wanted for drug charges.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Tiffany Cressione and her family were out enjoying a boat ride on Lake Maurepas Sunday when they stopped to swim at the sandbar, right outside of the Tickfaw River. Shortly after getting in the water, Tiffany heard a sound no parent wants to hear. “We...
