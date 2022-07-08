ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafourche Parish, LA

Lafourche Booking Log - July 7, 2022

By Download PDF
lafourchegazette.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following suspects were arrested in Lafourche...

www.lafourchegazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
L'Observateur

St. James arrest reports 7/4 to 7/10

BOND REVOKED – BOND REVOKED. 14:108 – RESISTING AN OFFICER (MISD) BROWN, JASON 38 12349 HOMEPORT DR, MAUREPAS, LA 70449. HALEY, HERNANDO 43 3502 RED BUD LN, SHREVEPORT, LA 71104. CCRP ART 575 – FUGITIVE. LEWIS, DONALD SR 44 2086 CHURCH LN, VACHERIE, LA 70090. 14:43.1 –...
SAINT JAMES PARISH, LA
houmatimes.com

Detectives Investigating Overnight Shooting in Abby Subdivision in Thibodaux

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced detectives are investigating an overnight shooting that left one man injured. The shooting occurred in Abby Subdivision in Thibodaux. Shortly before 10:30 p.m. on July 10, 2022, the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office received several calls regarding gunshots heard in the area of Abby Subdivision....
THIBODAUX, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
County
Lafourche Parish, LA
Lafourche Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
lafourchegazette.com

Motorcycle crash kills Larose man

A 50-year-old Larose man was killed in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash in south Lafourche. Louisiana State Police Troop C said that troopers were called to La. Highway 308 near East 37th Street just after 2 p.m. on July 11 to a single-motorcycle crash. The driver of the motorcycle, Robert Luent,...
LAROSE, LA
WWL-AMFM

NOPD searches for a St. Charles Avenue business burglary suspect

The New Orleans Police Department searches for a man suspected in a business burglary that happened on Wednesday. “On July 6, 2022, at about 10:25 P.M., the above-pictured suspect burglarized a business in the 1700 block of St Charles Avenue. On July 7, 2022, at about 5:00 A.M., the same individual returned wearing a different shirt and burglarized the business for a second time; taking a cash register,” says an NOPD report.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
brproud.com

Baton Rouge man arrested in Slidell after found with stolen checks

SLIDELL, La. (BRPROUD) – The Slidell Police Department arrested a Baton Rouge man who was found with multiple stolen checks on Friday. The police say an on-duty detective saw Rashawn Robinson-Mills, 21, pull out a gun from his waistband while leaving a gas station. The detective saw Robinson-Mills get into a 2016 Dodge Charger that had a switched license plate. Slidell Police say the car had been stolen.
SLIDELL, LA
WWL

3 dead as car slams into a tree in Franklinton

FRANKLINTON, La. — Three people were killed after their SUV crashed into a large tree near the intersection of LA. Hwy 16 and LA Hwy. 25 in Washington Parish early Sunday. According to State Police, a Chevrolet Silverado driven by 29-year-old Juan Munoz of Covington, was headed east on LA 16 and as it approached the intersection with LA 25, the car did not stop and instead went head on into the tree.
FRANKLINTON, LA
L'Observateur

Non-unanimous verdict leads to new trial for Errol Victor

EDGARD — Jury selection was scheduled to begin July 11 for the new trial of Errol Victor Sr., a St. John the Baptist Parish man who was found guilty of second-degree murder for the death of his stepson, M.L. Lloyd III. M.L. was pronounced dead at River Parishes Hospital...
EDGARD, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WGNO

Hammond PD looking for suspect accused of breaking into several RVs

HAMMOND La. (WGNO) — Hammond Police are looking for a suspect accused of breaking into several vehicles. According to police, on July 1 deputies responded to RV Solutions, located at 2300 West Church Street. Upon arrival, the Hammond Police Department learned of an unknown suspect that had entered several unlocked RVs and taken various items.
HAMMOND, LA
WAFB

Baton Rouge man arrested with stolen checks, police say

SLIDELL, La. (WAFB) - Rashawn Robinson-Mills, 21, was arrested Friday, July 8 after being caught with more than 50 stolen checks during a traffic stop, according to police in Slidell. The Baton Rouge man was initially spotted pulling a pistol from his waistband while leaving a gas station, according to...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge man arrested for waving knife during domestic disturbance

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Baton Rouge man was arrested after brandishing a knife during a domestic disturbance in Assumption Parish on Saturday. Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 4400 block of LA 30 for a domestic complaint. Deputies interviewed the parties involved. As a result, James Tilly Jones, 47, was arrested for threatening people with a knife.
BATON ROUGE, LA
cenlanow.com

2 men arrested after found with drugs, guns, over 21k in Houma

HOUMA, La. (BRPROUD) – Two Houma men were arrested on multiple drug and firearm charges after running from authorities on Thursday. The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office began investigating Cedric Anthony Banks, 30, and James Darnell Diggs III, 26, in May after deputies learned that the two men were connected to distributing heroin and fentanyl into the parish. During the investigation, it was revealed that Diggs was previously wanted for drug charges.
HOUMA, LA
WAFB

Alligator bites 6-year-old boy in Livingston Parish

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Tiffany Cressione and her family were out enjoying a boat ride on Lake Maurepas Sunday when they stopped to swim at the sandbar, right outside of the Tickfaw River. Shortly after getting in the water, Tiffany heard a sound no parent wants to hear. “We...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy