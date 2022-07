Courtesy of Southern University

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Southern University in Baton Rouge announced Thursday (July 7) that water across the campus will be temporarily shut off.

The university says water will be unavailable beginning Friday, July 8 from 5 a.m. until 7 a.m.

Though officials did not detail a specific reason for the two-hour-long outage, it was referred to as an “emergency shut down” on Southern’s official Facebook page.