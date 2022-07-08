Arkansas Baptist College to hold summer career fair

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas Baptist College will be holding a summer career fair next week aimed at helping to curb crime and violence in the community.

The event will take place at the Derek Olivier Research Institute building at 1600 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and runs from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

There will be job and internship opportunities available in the fields of medical, technology, law enforcement, radio, media and more.

Attendees to the career fair are asked to show up dressed for success with resumes in hand. There will also be door prizes, light refreshments and light jazz entertainment.

For more information on the university, check out their website ArkansasBaptist.edu.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.