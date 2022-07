Incident Location: Area of 398 North Pownal Rd. General Incident Description: At 11:23, New Gloucester Fire Rescue was dispatched to a reported to single vehicle motorcycle accident. Engine 2 arrived on scene, command was established and an EMT on board began assessment of the victim as A-1 was still in route returning from a previous call. A-1 arrived on scene shortly thereafter and the Paramedic and additional EMT worked to stabilize the victim and prepare them for transport. The operator sustained severe non-life threatening injuries, and was wearing a helmet that likely prevented life threatening injuries. The victim was in route to the hospital within 10 minutes of Engine 2’s arrival.

NEW GLOUCESTER, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO