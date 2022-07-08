ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Good Morning America’ Meteorologist Rob Marciano and Estranged Wife Eryn Marciano’s Relationship Timeline

By Miranda Siwak
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ght9G_0gZKWQKk00
Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

After nearly 11 years of marriage, Eryn Marciano filed for divorce from Good Morning America personality Rob Marciano.

Us Weekly confirmed in July 2022 that the Compass real estate agent initially submitted her petition one year earlier with the Westchester, New York, Supreme Court, with a trial requested in May 2022.

“The last couple of years have been very difficult,” Rob — who shares two children with Eryn — told Page Six in a statement after news of their separation made headlines. “I didn’t want this and tried to save the marriage, but we are sadly divorcing. My focus now is on my kids.”

The TV meteorologist and Eryn tied the knot in November 2010 and frequently shared relationship updates and tributes via social media through the years.

“Happy Mother’s Day to my stunning wife,” Rob gushed via Instagram in May 2019, sharing a throwback photo of Eryn posed with daughter Madelynn and son Mason. “I’m so grateful for all you do, especially for the gift of our equally beautiful children… we love you @eemarciano!!!”

Eryn, who has since set her own social media profiles to private amid their divorce, later paid tribute to the Connecticut native on Father’s Day 2021.

“Happy Father’s Day to my 3💙💙💙,” she captioned an Instagram carousel in June 2021. “Missing my Dad today as always, but remembering to be grateful for the world’s best stepdad @gdpatterson07 and the love between @robertmarciano and our two littles. Dads are the best!”

The realtor and Rob have seemingly remained dedicated coparents as they took their children on a joint family vacation amid their separation.

“Spring Break @waltdisneyworld — thru the chaos was much-needed kiddos quality time — their joy is as we say #magical ☺️,” he wrote via Instagram in April 2022, sharing selfies of the family of four.

In addition to coparenting Madelynn and Mason, the Cornell University alum frequently appears on both GMA and ABC News broadcasts to deliver the shows’ weather forecasts.

“#Blizzard2022 is in the books! ❄️❄️❄️ A storm that performed well to the forecast and timed out nicely on the weekend for minimal disruptions,” Rob opened up about his broadcasting duties via Instagram in January 2022. “Hearty New Englanders embracing the weather as they do… there’s nothing like a good ole snowy nor’easter here in #Boston… I love it! Thanks to our tireless crews and @chrisdonato04 for putting up with me ☺️.”

Scroll below to relive Rob and Eryn’s relationship timeline through the years:

