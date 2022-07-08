ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

High Surf Advisory issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-08 09:02:00 SST Expires: 2022-07-08 22:15:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A high surf advisory indicates large breaking waves will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing dangerous rip currents and localized beach erosion. Also, it is extremely dangerous to fish or observe waves from rocks during...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Aguada, Moca, San Sebastian by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-09 19:20:00 Expires: 2022-07-09 20:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Aguada; Moca; San Sebastian FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM AST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Aguada, Moca and San Sebastian. * WHEN...Until 730 PM AST. * IMPACTS...Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 619 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Eastern Alaska Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-11 03:13:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-07-11 16:30:00 AKDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Eastern Alaska Range FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM AKDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Including the following areas, Deltana and Tanana Flats and Eastern Alaska Range. This includes the cities of Delta Junction, Fort Greely, Black Rapids, Donnelly Dome, Trims Dot Camp. * WHEN...Until 4 PM AKDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Small streams crossing the Richardson Highway from Trims Camp north to Delta Junction could flood. Jarvis Creek could also flood. Streams crossing the Alaska Highway close to Delta Junction could run very high. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Very heavy rainfall associated with thunderstorms has occurred this morning from Fort Greely south to Black Rapids. Over 3/4 inch of rain has fallen in the past several hours. - Http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood - Please stay tuned to NOAA weather radio or your favorite local weather news source for updates on this situation.
ALASKA STATE
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Door by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-11 03:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-11 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Door BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Rough waters with waves of 3 to 5 ft and strong currents. * WHERE...Beaches along Lake Michigan in Door County. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions are expected. Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Several beaches that will be most susceptible to the dangerous swimming conditions include Rock Island State Beach, Baileys Harbor beaches and Whitefish Dunes Beach in Door County.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Socorro by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-11 20:28:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-11 22:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Socorro FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Arroyo and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central New Mexico, including the following county, Socorro. * WHEN...Until 1115 PM MDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 806 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.75 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Socorro, Escondida, San Antonio, Luis Lopez and Laborcita. - This includes the following highways Interstate 25 between Mile Markers 139 and 153. Highway 60 between Mile Markers 121 and 138. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SOCORRO COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-10 18:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-10 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Allen; Beauregard; Calcasieu The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Beauregard Parish in southwestern Louisiana North central Calcasieu Parish in southwestern Louisiana Southwestern Allen Parish in southwestern Louisiana * Until 700 PM CDT. * At 622 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Longville, or near Ragley, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Lake Charles, Westlake, Moss Bluff, Ragley, Longville, Buhler and Gillis. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ALLEN PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Pasco by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-11 10:31:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-11 10:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Pasco The National Weather Service in Ruskin has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southwestern Pasco County in west central Florida * Until 1045 AM EDT. * At 1030 AM EDT, a confirmed waterspout was located just offshore near Beacon Square, or near Holiday, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Weather spotters confirmed waterspout moving onshore. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornado will be near New Port Richey, Holiday and Beacon Square around 1045 AM EDT. Other locations impacted by this tornado include Elfers. TORNADO...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
PASCO COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Okaloosa, Santa Rosa by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-09 17:23:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-09 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Okaloosa; Santa Rosa The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Escambia County in south central Alabama Southwestern Covington County in south central Alabama Northwestern Okaloosa County in northwestern Florida Northeastern Santa Rosa County in northwestern Florida * Until 515 PM CDT. * At 423 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 15 miles east of Riverview, or 16 miles east of Brewton, moving northeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Escambia, southwestern Covington, northwestern Okaloosa and northeastern Santa Rosa Counties. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Interior, Deltana and Tanana Flats, Denali by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-10 15:32:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-07-10 22:15:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Central Interior; Deltana and Tanana Flats; Denali; Middle Tanana Valley A strong thunderstorm will impact Nenana, Anderson, and Clear Fire Complex through 1015 PM AKDT At 949 PM AKDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 15 miles east of Anderson, moving southwest at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Nenana. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Burnett, Douglas, Washburn by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-11 15:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-11 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Anyone outdoors, including anyone on or in the water, should seek shelter inside a sturdy building or hard topped vehicle. Target Area: Burnett; Douglas; Washburn A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Douglas, northwestern Washburn and northeastern Burnett Counties through 415 PM CDT At 351 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Dairyland, or 30 miles north of Spooner, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow unsecured objects around. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Gordon around 410 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Wascott and Minong. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BURNETT COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Greene, Morgan, Oconee, Oglethorpe by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-09 05:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-09 11:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. Target Area: Greene; Morgan; Oconee; Oglethorpe A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Oconee, central Morgan, northwestern Greene and southwestern Oglethorpe Counties through 1130 AM EDT At 1055 AM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was near Farmington, or 8 miles south of Watkinsville, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Up to 40 mph wind, frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include Greensboro, Maxeys, Stephens, Carey, Penfield, Wrayswood, Greshamville, Farmington and Apalachee. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
GREENE COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Central Interior by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-11 16:17:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-07-12 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that conditions are occurring or will occur which could lead to the development of large and dangerous fires. It is directed toward fire agencies, and through them, to the public. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Central Interior RED FLAG WARNINGS FOR ABUNDANT LIGHTNING REMAIN IN EFFECT FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 220, 221, 222, 223, AND 224 .DISCUSSION... A thermal low pressure trough stretching from Eagle to Ft Yukon to McGrath will persist through Tue, then move east. A moist and unstable airmass along this trough will cause scattered thunderstorms across the Eastern Interior through midnight tonight. Some of these thunderstorms could be severe with large hail, brief heavy downpours, winds gusting to 30 mph, and frequent lightning. Expect around 10,000 lightning strokes today. Thunderstorm activity should taper off from west to east from Tuesday into Wednesday. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKDT TONIGHT FOR LIGHTNING FOR CENTRAL INTERIOR * AFFECTED AREA...Northeast of Manley Hot Springs. * TIMING...Until Midnight AKDT tonight. * LIGHTNING ACTIVITY LEVEL...4. * WINDS...Northwest 5 to 10 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 41 percent. * TEMPERATURES...70 to 80. * IMPACTS...Ample lightning could lead to numerous new fire starts.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern King and Queen, Gloucester, Lancaster, Mathews by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-09 09:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-09 10:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Eastern King and Queen; Gloucester; Lancaster; Mathews; Middlesex Showers and thunderstorms producing heavy rainfall will impact portions of Gloucester, southern Middlesex, southeastern King and Queen, Mathews and southeastern Lancaster Counties through 1045 AM EDT At 946 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking showers and thunderstorms producing moderate to heavy rainfall. These showers were along a line extending from Urbanna to Glenns to Shacklefords. Movement was southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. Rain of 1 to 2 inches. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Possible flooding of low lying areas. Locations impacted include Mathews, Gloucester Courthouse, Urbanna, Deltaville, White Stone, Gwynn, Saluda, Hartfield, Glenns, Blakes, Shacklefords, Beulah, Moon, Senora, Harmony Village, Bertrand, Grafton, Harcum, Cash and Amburg. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for McCurtain by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-12 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-12 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: McCurtain HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Heat index values up to 107 expected. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Louisiana, southeast Oklahoma, south central and southwest Arkansas and northeast Texas. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 7 PM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Del Norte Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-11 19:49:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-11 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Del Norte Interior; Northeastern Mendocino Interior; Northern Humboldt Interior; Northern Lake County; Northern Trinity; Northwestern Mendocino Interior; Southeastern Mendocino Interior; Southern Humboldt Interior; Southern Lake County; Southern Trinity; Southwestern Humboldt HEAT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hermosa Foot Hills, Southern Black Hills, Southern Foot Hills by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-07 14:14:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-11 01:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Hermosa Foot Hills; Southern Black Hills; Southern Foot Hills Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Custer and north central Fall River Counties through 100 AM MDT At 1216 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles northeast of Dewey to 2 miles southeast of Argyle. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Buffalo Gap, Pringle, Argyle, Wind Cave National Park, Cold Brook Reservoir, Buffalo Corrals and southeastern Custer State Park. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
CUSTER COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Huerfano, Las Animas by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-11 19:49:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-11 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Huerfano; Las Animas FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN HUERFANO AND WESTERN LAS ANIMAS COUNTIES At 749 PM MDT, Rainfall rates have decreased, however, flash flooding may still be ongoing. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Trinidad, Spring Burn Scar south of Highway 160 in Huerfano county, Walsenburg, La Veta, Aguilar, Gulnare, Hoehne, Spanish Peaks, Model and Tyrone. This includes the following high risk locations North Abeyta Creek at Highway 160 bridge. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
HUERFANO COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Clay, Richland by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-11 21:34:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-12 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with interests along this river need to prepare for flooding. Stay tuned for further updates on this flooding situation. Target Area: Clay; Richland The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois Little Wabash River below Clay City affecting Richland and Clay Counties. .The following forecasts are based on observed precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and forecast precipitation. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Little Wabash River below Clay City. * WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 18.5 feet, Wilcox Bridge Lane floods just east of the Little Wabash River near the gage location. Blueflower Lane southeast of the gage begins to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 PM CDT Monday the stage was 18.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 PM CDT Monday was 19.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow morning and continue falling to 5.7 feet early Saturday afternoon. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Little Wabash River Clay City 18.0 18.6 Mon 8 pm CDT 17.2 13.1 8.3
CLAY COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lipscomb, Ochiltree by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-11 21:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-11 21:24:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lipscomb; Ochiltree THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN LIPSCOMB AND EASTERN OCHILTREE COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.
LIPSCOMB COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clare, Isabella, Mecosta, Osceola by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-11 22:23:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-11 23:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Clare; Isabella; Mecosta; Osceola Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Isabella, Clare, Osceola and Mecosta Counties through 1130 PM EDT At 935 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles east of Luther to near Grant. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Mount Pleasant... Big Rapids... Clare Evart... Reed City... Shepherd Marion... Farwell... Morley Mecosta... Rosebush... Lake Isabella Harrison... Canadian Lakes... Remus Highland... Millbrook... Lake Paris... Barryton MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CLARE COUNTY, MI

