ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

Red Light Roundup 06/27 – 07/03/2022

By Paso Robles Press
The Paso Robles Press
The Paso Robles Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ny3d5_0gZKVued00

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Paso Robles Police Department

June 27, 2022

02:13— Salvador Trinidadresendiz, 36, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1600 block of Spring St. and booked and released for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 22-1909

03:05— Julio Cesar Orantes, 48, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1100 block of Creston Rd. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 221908

18:11— Joshua Corey King, 33, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 180 block of Niblick Rd. and booked and released for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 221916

June 28, 2022

04:02— Jose Manuel Avila, 18, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 100 block of Niblick Rd. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 221919

09:40— Michel Edward Contreras, 21, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 180 block of Niblick Rd. and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 220473

18:00— Nathaniel William Stanhope, 37, of Templeton was arrested on Theatre Dr. and released to another agency for LOCAL WARRANT-FELONY [B/W-F], POSSESSION OF NARCOTICS FOR SALE [11378H&S], POSSESS/PURCHASE FOR SALE NARCOTIC/CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11351H&S]; Case no. 221921

20:05— Mariano Rosales, 49, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of 2nd St. and Olive St. and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], SUSPENDED/REVOKED DRIVERS LICENSE [14601.1(A)VC]; Case no. 221923

June 29, 2022

04:18— James Daniel Elliott, 43, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 900 block of Creston Rd. and booked and released for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 221925

June 30, 2022

14:04— Harold Louis Barry, 41, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 2800 block of Riverside Ave. and released to another agency for OUTSIDE WARRANT- FELONY [O/W-F]; Case no. 221939

20:20— Douglas Jeremy Rambo, 26, of Santa Margarita was arrested on the 900 block of Park St. and booked and released for ASSAULT WITH DEADLY WEAPON OR INSTRUMENT [245(A)(1)PC]; Case no. 221942

July 01, 2022

09:05— Evelyn Katharina Yciano, 20, of Atascadero was arrested on the 2300 block of Theatre Dr. and booked and released for POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 221946

09:30— Ladd David Jones, 61, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 2400 block of Spring St. and booked and released for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 221947

09:43— Ashley Denise Pearce, 28, transient, was arrested on the 2400 block of Spring St. and booked and released for POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 221947

20:04— Jonathon Andrew Spencer, 47, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1900 block of Riverside Ave. and released to another agency for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC], DRIVE WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC]; Case no. 221955

22:40— Rogelio Espinoza Virrey, 52, of Paso Robles was released by a peace officer on the corner of Melody Dr. and Niblick Rd. for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 221957

23:39— Ana M Lopezhernandez, 23, of Paso Robles was released by a peace officer on the 1100 block of 19th St. for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 221959

July 02, 2022

02:07— Martin Floresgomez, 28, of Paso Robles was released by a peace officer on the 1200 block of Corral Creek Ave. for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 221958

08:58— Robert Dale Baty, 55, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 900 block of Park St. and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 201006

10:07— Oscar Ramirez Flores, 66, of Paso Robles was booked and released for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]

14:00— Cheryl Marie Hall, 44, transient, was arrested on N. River Rd. and released to another agency for LOCAL WARRANT-FELONY [B/W-F]; Case no. 221965

23:35— Lorenzo Munoznava, 21, of San Miguel was arrested on the corner of 30th St. and Vine St. and booked and released for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 221771

23:43— Mauricio Munoznava, 19, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of 30th St. and Vine St. and booked and released for BATTERY [242PC]; Case no. 22-1771

July 03, 2022

03:42— Albina Mejia Gonzalez, 24, of San Miguel was arrested on the corner of 28th St. and Spring St. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], WILLFULLY RESISTS,DELAYS,OBSTRUCTS…[148(A)(1)PC], FALSELY REPRESNETING SELF AS ANOTHER [148.9(B)PC]; Case no. 221969

08:37— Bailey James Ledger, 33, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of 10th St. and Spring St. and released to another agency for OUTSIDE WARRANT- FELONY [O/W-F]; Case no. 221971

09:53— Jose Carlos Alvarez, 24, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of S. River Rd. and Creston Rd. and released to another agency for CARRY DIRK OR DAGGER CONCEALED ON PERSON [21310PC], POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 221972

20:59— Michel Edward Contreras, 21, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 920 block of Creston Rd. and released to a third party for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 221125

Atascadero Police Department

June 27, 2022

06:26— Carey Bruce Neminske, 51, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 5000 block of El Camino Real and booked for POSSESSING NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)], DRIV:SUSP/ETC LIC:DUI:VIO [14601.2(A)], CARRY CONCEALED DIRK OR DAGGER [21310], DUI ANY DRUG [23152(F)], EVADE PEACE OFFICER WITH WANTON DISREGARD FOR SAFETY [2800.2(A)], VIOLATION OF POSTRELEASE COMMUNITY SUPERVISION [3455(A)]; Case no. 221692

10:53— David Lazarashvili, 61, of Atascadero was arrested on the corner of El Camino Real and Santa Rosa Rd. and booked for DISORDERLY CONDUCT:ALCOHOL [647(F)]; Case no. 221694

14:15— Cynthia Caroline Austincorah, 25, of Atascadero was arrested on the 2200 block of El Camino Real and cited for SHOPLIFTING [459.5(A)]; Case no. 221696

17:10— Ben Bert Pattillo, 37, of Atascadero was arrested on the 8700 block of El Camino Real and booked for PROBATION VIOLATION:REARREST/REVOKE [1203.2(A)], INFLICT CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT/DATNG RELATNSHP [273.5(A)]; Case no. 221699

June 28, 2022

01:33— Joseph Edward Pennington, 41, of Atascadero was arrested on the 9900 block of El Camino Real and cited for POSSESSING UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)]; Case no. 221704

08:45— Armando Burgos, 41, of San Mateo, CA, was arrested on the 8200 block of El Camino Real and booked for POSSESSING CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)], DUI ANY DRUG [23152(F)]; Case no. 221705

June 30, 2022

10:45— Megan Ann Smith, 38, was arrested on the 8000 block of El Camino Real and booked for DUI ALCOHOL:CAUSING BODILY INJURY [23153(A)], DUI .08 ALCOHOL:CAUSING BODILY INJURY [23153(B)]; Case no. 221729

July 01, 2022

20:38— Ryan Richard Musgrave, 48, transient, was arrested on the 7000 block of El Camino Real and booked for VIOLATION PAROLE:FELONY [3056]; Case no. 221742

20:38— Ryan Richard Musgrave, 48, transient, was arrested on the 7000 block of El Camino Real and booked for POSSESSING UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], POSSESSING CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)]; Case no. 221741

July 02, 2022

21:55— Victor Michael Buckley, 54, of Atascadero was arrested on the 6300 block of Morro Rd. and booked for DISORDERLY CONDUCT:ALCOHOL [647(F)]; Case no. 221749

July 03, 2022

05:28— Luke Lyons, 18, was arrested on the 8700 block of Atascadero Ave. and cited for DUI COMBINED ALCOHOL AND DRUG [23152(G)]; Case no. 221751

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
calcoastnews.com

Casket found off Highway 101 in San Luis Obispo

Some drivers and one slightly nervous CHP officer encountered a surprise on the side of Highway 101 in San Luis Obispo over the weekend, but what was found to be inside the box proved to be a great relief. “Never a dull day, especially when you receive multiple 911 calls...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paso Robles, CA
Paso Robles, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Miguel, CA
City
Camino, CA
City
Templeton, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
The Paso Robles Press

Alicia Ann Bradbeer 1958-2022

Alicia Ann Bradbeer, 64, of Paso Robles, Ca. passed away Thursday, June 16, 2022. Alicia was born in Delano, Ca. to Coy and June Shockley. Alicia had lived in the San Luis Obispo area since she was 18, where she met her husband, the love of her life William Edward Bradbeer while she worked at the restaurant SAM’s as a waitress. Alicia worked and helped run her family’s restaurants, the Templeton Corner, where all the pies and cookies she made, and the Halfway Station, where she loved to sing for her peers. She also sold cellular service, worked at Vons, and retired from Aviation sales. She was funny, loving, and had a caring heart.
PASO ROBLES, CA
kingcityrustler.com

Salinas Valley Police Reports | Published July 6, 2022

Police Reports are obtained from the local police departments. 7:12 p.m. Stalking on Bassett St. 9:37 a.m. Battery on Meyer St. 1:18 p.m. Public intoxication on Broadway St. 6:34 p.m. Outside Agency Assistance on Basset St. 8:46 p.m. DUI on Lynn St. 9:46 p.m. Vandalism on Broadway St. June 11.
SALINAS, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Rancho Sisquoc Celebrates 75 Years

Located far up the Santa Maria Valley, Rancho Sisquoc is one of Santa Barbara County’s most tremendous properties. It’s massive, at 58 square miles, being the largest private property left in the county; it’s old, as one of the last Mexican land grants before Americans took over in the 1840s, not counting the millennia of Chumash occupation; and it’s significant in all sorts of agricultural ways, from ranching to row crops to vineyards.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Light Roundup
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for June 20 – 30

Edgar Herman Beyer, age 91, of Atascadero, passed away on Monday, June 20. Cesar Humerto Bonifacio Rivera Villegas, age 40, of Paso Robles, passed away on Thursday, June 30. The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.
PASO ROBLES, CA
calcoastnews.com

SLO County gas prices again increasing, find the lowest cost

Following an increase in demand for gasoline over the Fourth of July holiday, prices in San Luis Obispo County rose even though national gas prices continue to steadily decline. During the past week, the average price of gas in San Luis Obispo County increased nine cents to $6.33 a gallon, according to figures from AAA.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
A-Town Daily News

Atascadero arrest records for June 27 to July 3

On June 27, Carey Bruce Neminske, 51, of Paso Robles, was arrested at 5025 El Camino Real for possession of narcotic controlled substance, driving while license suspended/etcetera for driving under the influence, driving under the influence of any drug, carrying a concealed dirk or dagger, evading a peace officer with wanton disregard for safety and violation of post-release community supervision.
ATASCADERO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kprl.com

Four Riverbed Fires 07.08.2022

Four fires broke out last Saturday in the Salinas riverbed near Paso Robles. Mayor Steve Martin says it appears all four fires were started by homeless people camping in the riverbed. The fires were not spontaneous combustion. The good guys in the story, however, are the goats that consumed a...
PASO ROBLES, CA
kcbx.org

Temporary, transitional housing project opening soon in Grover Beach

Unsheltered homelessness in San Luis Obispo County has grown by about 22 percent over the last five years, according to an estimate by 5Cities Homeless Coalition. The organization is working to mitigate the issue by building a new temporary emergency shelter in South County. The Cabins for Change Project will...
GROVER BEACH, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

From garage to a gym, A.V.I.L.A Victory Boxing opens its doors

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV)- A lifetime of fighting for something positive in south Monterey County paid off Saturday for a local boxing coach when he had his grand opening. After years of running a non-profit out of a garage, A.V.I.L.A Victory Boxing opened up a location in a building located at 36 4th Street in Building The post From garage to a gym, A.V.I.L.A Victory Boxing opens its doors appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
The Paso Robles Press

The Paso Robles Press

Paso Robles, CA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
781K+
Views
ABOUT

Since 1889 • The Paso Robles Press is the daily news leader and weekly print newspaper in Paso Robles wine country and home of the California Mid-State Fair. Making Communities Better Through Print™

 https://pasoroblespress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy