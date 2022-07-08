Wanted Woman Crashes Into Cars, Police Cruiser During Leesburg Chase: Police

Loudoun County Sheriff's Office Photo Credit: Loudoun County Sheriff's Office

A woman wanted on a probation violation crashed into several cars during a chase with Loudoun County sheriff's deputies Friday afternoon, police said.

Police tried to pull the woman over on Clubhouse Drive in Leesburg, but she hit the gas pedal and sped away, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said. She crashed into three cars and a Sheriff's deputy's cruiser before her car died, officials said.

Deputies took her to a local hospital for observation.

Authorities have not released her name, and charges are pending until doctors release her, Sheriff's Office spokesman Kraig Troxell said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.