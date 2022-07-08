ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Voice

Wanted Woman Crashes Into Cars, Police Cruiser During Leesburg Chase: Police

By Josh Lanier
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RpcZP_0gZKVstB00
Loudoun County Sheriff's Office Photo Credit: Loudoun County Sheriff's Office

A woman wanted on a probation violation crashed into several cars during a chase with Loudoun County sheriff's deputies Friday afternoon, police said.

Police tried to pull the woman over on Clubhouse Drive in Leesburg, but she hit the gas pedal and sped away, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said. She crashed into three cars and a Sheriff's deputy's cruiser before her car died, officials said.

Deputies took her to a local hospital for observation.

Authorities have not released her name, and charges are pending until doctors release her, Sheriff's Office spokesman Kraig Troxell said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Police#Woman Wanted#Daily Voice
Daily Voice

Man Exposed Himself At A Woodbridge Store: Police

Prince William County police are searching for a man they say exposed himself at a store on Friday, July 11, authorities said. Customers in a Lowe's at 13720 Smoketown Road in Woodbridge said the man exposed himself and made inappropriate gestures, an incident report said. The man ran out of the store when other shoppers entered the aisle with him, police added.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
mocoshow.com

Police Investigating Fatal Collision That Occurred Sunday

Montgomery County Police are investigating a fatal collision that occurred Sunday, July 10, at the intersection of Georgia Ave. and May St. in Wheaton-Glenmont. According to MCPD, at approximately 7:44 p.m., MCP officers responded to the location for the report of a collision involving two vehicles. As a result of the collision, two adult occupants in one of the vehicles sustained life threatening injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WTOP

2 dead in Montgomery Co. car crash

Montgomery County Police said that two people have been killed and another injured in a severe two-vehicle crash in Glenmont, Maryland, on Sunday. The crash happened at around 7:45 p.m. near the intersections of Georgia Avenue and May Street near Rippling Brook Drive. Officials tell WTOP that two adults in...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Concern Grows For Missing Potomac Woman

Police are urging to come forward with any information on the disappearance of a Potomac woman, authorities say. Paulina Brovkin, 23, was last seen at her home in the 10600 block of Muirfield Drive around 9 a.m., Friday, July 8, according to Montgomery County police. Brovkin was last heard from...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
theriver953.com

WPD involved in civilian crash

Wednesday afternoon, a Winchester Police officer crashed his 2021 Ford Explorer Police Interceptor into the rear end of a civilian vehicle. This then caused a chain reaction leaving four vehicles damaged and sent one person to Winchester Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. The accident occurred at the intersection of Valley...
WINCHESTER, VA
sungazette.news

Police: Shots fired at gathering; two hit

On July 6 at 9:31 p.m., Arlington officers responded to the 3200 block of 24th Street South for a report of a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound and a female victim suffering from grazing wounds. According to police, a large group had been congregating in the area when...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
abc27.com

Two motorcyclists injured after Chambersburg hit and run

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Chambersburg are looking for the driver who struck a motorcycle injuring the occupants during the early morning hours of Sunday, July 10. According to police, at 12:08 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of Stouffer Avenue and East McKinley Street for a report...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Daily Voice

Photos Of Greenbelt Carjacking Suspects Released

Greenbelt Police are asking for the public's help identifying suspects believed to be involved in an armed carjacking, authorities say. The individuals pictured are considered to be persons of interest in the carjacking that occurred in the 7800 block of Hanover Parkway around 8 p.m., Wednesday, July 6, according to the Greenbelt City Police Department.
GREENBELT, MD
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
310K+
Followers
47K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy