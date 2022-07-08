ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

An Atlantic City Restaurant Is Offering Free Pizza For Life If You Solve This Mystery

 3 days ago
There may be a way to score yourself a good chunk of cash, some free pizza, and even a cold beer if you do some detective work for this Atlantic City, NJ restaurant. The very iconic restaurant Tony’s Baltimore Grill in Atlantic City, NJ had a few things from their outdoor...

Comments / 8

Andoria Addonizio
2d ago

it's a. inside person. trust & believe. alot of people are not ready 2 deal with people. because of covid.check ur employees & friends.

peeples
2d ago

know I believe someone that worked there or a customer that ate there did that's what I come up with why this restaurant didn't have Camaras outside or locked up or chained up

Brooklyn Muse

Ten Best New Jersey Pizza Jaunts

The culinary masterpiece of Pizza originated in the southwestern area of Italy’s Campania region. As the story goes, Italy unified in 1861. In 1889 King Umberto I and Queen Margherita visited Naples. The couple traveled frequently and apparently became quite bored with their cuisine. Founded in 1760, Da Pietro's pizzeria was well known at the time. The city’s successor Pizzeria Brandi was called upon by the queen to make an assortment of pizzas for her and her husband. The one she enjoyed the most was a pie with a crusty base topped with soft white cheese, red tomatoes, and green basil. Aside from its superb taste, its colors represented the Italian flag. The original name for this pie was Pizza Mozzarella. After the pizzeria received many compliments from the Queen, the pizza was renamed Margherita Pizza.
PhillyBite

Scola BYOB in Cape May Court House NJ

Philadelphia, PA - If you're looking for a new restaurant in Cape May County, NJ, you can't go wrong with Scola BYOB. The restaurant is located at 3 W Mechanic St. in Cape May Court House. It is a part of the Kara Restaurant Group and has received several gratifying reviews from diners. The restaurant offers takeout and dine-in, as well as outdoor seating. You can pay by cash or credit card and enjoy your meal.
Original Tony Luke's cheesesteak shop in South Philly to change name

The Original Tony Luke's, a mainstay for cheesesteaks in South Philadelphia since 1992, will have a new name and signage at its storefront by the end of the month. Moving forward, the business will be known as Tony's and Nick's Steaks, in contrast to the separate Tony Luke's franchise that emerged out of a bitter family dispute.
ocnjdaily.com

Ocean City Entrepreneur Opens Boardwalk Clothing Shop

Jake Brown has had a busy couple of years. The 25-year-old Ocean City entrepreneur continues to grow his budding clothing line, WoodLuck, and is featuring new items for the summer. And with the recent opening of a shop at Stainton’s By the Sea on the Ocean City Boardwalk, shoppers are...
Experts name this the greatest rollercoaster in NJ

Summertime is here and there is certainly no shortage of exciting things to do here in New Jersey -- especially when it comes to thrill rides at amusement parks and piers. We're lucky to live in a area where rides of all shapes and sizes are just minutes away from most people, whether you're down the shore or well inland.
