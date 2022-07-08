An Atlantic City Restaurant Is Offering Free Pizza For Life If You Solve This Mystery
By Gianna
94.5 PST
3 days ago
There may be a way to score yourself a good chunk of cash, some free pizza, and even a cold beer if you do some detective work for this Atlantic City, NJ restaurant. The very iconic restaurant Tony’s Baltimore Grill in Atlantic City, NJ had a few things from their outdoor...
As a kid you may remember guys lugging heavy freezer trunks full of ice cream yelling out for customers. In Wildwood and other towns the common cry was, "ice cream, fudgie wudgie, who'll have and ice cream!" You don't hear that on beaches in New Jersey these days but the...
Up until this past Friday night, I never thought a sandwich could make me angry. It was the end of the work week and as I was getting read to head home, I had to answer the most dreadful question ever: "what's for dinner?" While pondering whether to choose between...
We're sending huge congratulations out to a pizzeria in Haddon Township after it was the ONLY one in all of South Jersey to be featured on a national list. An Italian-based website called 50toppizza.it, which touts itself as a 'guide to the best pizzerias in the world', recently listed its picks for 50 Top Pizzas in the U.S.
The culinary masterpiece of Pizza originated in the southwestern area of Italy’s Campania region. As the story goes, Italy unified in 1861. In 1889 King Umberto I and Queen Margherita visited Naples. The couple traveled frequently and apparently became quite bored with their cuisine. Founded in 1760, Da Pietro's pizzeria was well known at the time. The city’s successor Pizzeria Brandi was called upon by the queen to make an assortment of pizzas for her and her husband. The one she enjoyed the most was a pie with a crusty base topped with soft white cheese, red tomatoes, and green basil. Aside from its superb taste, its colors represented the Italian flag. The original name for this pie was Pizza Mozzarella. After the pizzeria received many compliments from the Queen, the pizza was renamed Margherita Pizza.
There's noting like taking in a great South Jersey summer day than eating out at your favorite restaurant outside on a deck or patio. Are we actually doing in more, thanks to the pandemic?. We asked local folks for their favorite places to eat outside and found some great answers!
Philadelphia, PA - If you're looking for a new restaurant in Cape May County, NJ, you can't go wrong with Scola BYOB. The restaurant is located at 3 W Mechanic St. in Cape May Court House. It is a part of the Kara Restaurant Group and has received several gratifying reviews from diners. The restaurant offers takeout and dine-in, as well as outdoor seating. You can pay by cash or credit card and enjoy your meal.
The Original Tony Luke's, a mainstay for cheesesteaks in South Philadelphia since 1992, will have a new name and signage at its storefront by the end of the month. Moving forward, the business will be known as Tony's and Nick's Steaks, in contrast to the separate Tony Luke's franchise that emerged out of a bitter family dispute.
As Rich Gilson excavated debris around his house in Wildwood Friday, he didn’t initially realize that he had just unearthed a Jersey Shore mystery - tightly-wound $10 and $20 bills totaling about $1,000 that may have been buried for up to 90 years. Gilson and his wife, Suzanne, bought...
Here's a question: which shore town has New Jersey's best beach?. If you ask ten people, you'll likely get ten different answers. To sort through all of those opinions, the New Jersey Sea Grant Consortium recently wrapped-up their annual survey which asked just that question: what is New Jersey's favorite beach?
It’s been nearly 60 years since the 1964 Civil Rights Act was passed and Chicken Bone Beach transitioned from a racially segregated beach into a public vacation destination at the Jersey Shore. But the legacy of the site, which was bustling in a segregated Jim Crow-era Atlantic City, lives...
I reached out to members of The Hurley Family and asked them to share their favorite (seafood) crabs that are available in the Atlantic City, New Jersey area. This assignment was not work, it was a joyful exercise. The photo gallery below has something in it for all seafood/crab lovers everywhere.
OCEAN CITY, NJ – As you come across the Ocean City Causeway or other areas of the Jersey Shore, you might be puzzled to see blue traffic signs with simple white question marks on them. But what do they mean?. It has been suggested that if you hit it,...
ATLANTIC CITY — Police have released surveillance photos of two people they say are responsible for robberies at a pair of casinos over the past month. The New Jersey State Police is asking for the public's assistance in identifying the male and female suspects wanted for allegedly robbing Atlantic City casino patrons who were seated at slot machines.
South Jersey and the Atlantic City area are filled with great restaurants and its more than just the casinos. As we have chronicled, Atlantic City has so many great choices outside of the of the casinos, and now they have one that is getting national recognition. According to Readers Digest,...
Some major changes are apparently in the works at a big shopping mall in South Jersey. As shopping patterns have changed over the years, owners of traditional malls find themselves having to reinvent their properties, especially as both big box and smaller stores move to strip malls or even exclusively online.
Jake Brown has had a busy couple of years. The 25-year-old Ocean City entrepreneur continues to grow his budding clothing line, WoodLuck, and is featuring new items for the summer. And with the recent opening of a shop at Stainton’s By the Sea on the Ocean City Boardwalk, shoppers are...
Summertime is here and there is certainly no shortage of exciting things to do here in New Jersey -- especially when it comes to thrill rides at amusement parks and piers. We're lucky to live in a area where rides of all shapes and sizes are just minutes away from most people, whether you're down the shore or well inland.
Few things are better, in my opinion, than ending the day with a delicious frozen treat from one of the Jersey Shore's awesome ice-cream/ice shops. Depending on where you live, you have so many choices; Jenkinson's Ice Cream and Sweet Shop in Point Pleasant, Strollo's, Hoffman's, Wandering Sweets, Iceburg in Lavallette just to name a few.
During the pandemic, it became a fun symbol to see on the road, or if you were lucky, pulling up to the front of your house to deliver food!. The "Duckmobile" may have seen it's last delivery. Jen Maslow Ford is the Duckmobile owner, driver, and Atlantic County's favorite delivery...
It's been a few years since my wife and I lived in Sea Isle City, but that was when we swore off tap water. Loved living in Sea Isle, loved the shore and still spend as much time as possible down the shore. But the water taste, well, not so great.
