The Oscar-winning actor tells TheWrap how he and Taika Waititi crafted a new look for Gorr the God Butcher. One of the big reasons to see “Thor: Love and Thunder” on the biggest screen possible this weekend is to witness Christian Bale’s return to superhero cinema. But the former “Batman Begins” star is on the other side of the moral divide this time around, playing fearsome villain Gorr the God Butcher. While absolutely terrifying in the role (Bale fully embodies him just like he does every other performance), the actor wasn’t so sure about translating the character exactly as he appeared in the comic books.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO