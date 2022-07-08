Patriots Depth-Chart Predictions: Week 1 Roster?

Trying to guess how the New England roster will look after the preseason.

FOXBORO - Although the roster always fluctuates throughout the season, there is something about that initial 53-man roster that draws people into the start of the upcoming NFL season.

The New England Patriot s have a tall task ahead of them this season, trying to dethrone the Buffalo Bills from winning their third straight AFC East title.



Training Camp for the 2022 season begins in just under a month and the New England roster has a lot of possibilities surrounding the team. Here is how it may shake out.

Quarterback (3): Mac Jones, Brian Hoyer, Bailey Zappe

CUT: N/A

With the team spending a draft pick on Zappe and re-signing Hoyer, the team has no need to release anybody.

Running Back (5): Damien Harris, Rhamondre Stevenson, Pierre Strong Jr, Kevin Harris, Ty Montgomery

CUT: JJ Taylor

Using two draft picks on this position shows that the team is conscious of how they want to attack the running game. With James White possibly on the Physically Unable to Perform List, keeping five players is a smart idea.

Wide Receiver (6): Kendrick Bourne, Jakobi Meyers, DeVante Parker, Tyquan Thornton, Nelson Agholor, Kristian Wilkerson

CUT: N’Keal Harry, Lil’Jordan Humphrey, Tre Nixon, Malcolm Perry

Tre Nixon might make a big push to make the intial roster, but added depth to this position allows for six, a number the team usually sets for their wideouts.

Tight End (3): Hunter Henry, Jonnu Smith, Devin Asiasi

CUT: Dalton Keene, Matt Sokol

Both Asiasi and Keene have yet to show anything that warranted their third-round picks and should both be on the chopping block. However, Asiasi shows enough to snag the third spot in the depth chart.

Offensive Line (8): Trent Brown, Mike Onwenu, David Andrews, Cole Strange, Isaiah Wynn, Justin Herron, Kody Russey, Will Sherman

CUT: Drew Desjarlais, Arlington Hambright, Chasen Hines, Andrew Stueber, Yodny Cajuste, Darryl Williams, Yasir Durant, James Ferentz

With rookies Hines and Steuber missing both OTAs and minicamp, that opens the door for Houston UDFA Russey, who can be a serviceable backup to David Andrews.

Defensive Line (5): Christian Barmore, Deatrich Wise Jr, Davon Godchaux, Lawrence Guy, Sam Roberts

CUT: Carl Davis, Byron Cowart, Henry Anderson, Bill Murray, LaBryan Ray, DaMarcus Mitchell

The defensive line showed flashes of being a big aspect of last year’s defense, but fizzled out towards the end and having a lot of players in this role is a good problem to have for the defense.

Linebacker (7): Matt Judon, Mack Wilson Sr, Ja’Whaun Bentley, Cameron McGrone, Raekwon McMillan, Ronnie Perkins, Josh Uche

CUT: Harvey Langi, Anfernee Jennings, Jahlani Tavai

Speed, speed, speed. The biggest concern heading into this year was the linebackers and having both McMillan and McGrone back from injuries should drastically help this squad.

Cornerback (6): Jalen Mills, Malcolm Butler, Jack Jones, Marcus Jones, Jonathan Jones, Terrence Mitchell

CUT: Myles Bryant, Joejuan Williams, Shaun Wade

The team went out four new cornerbacks after the brutal ending to their season in January. After losing J.C. Jackson in free agency, the team should feel comfortable rolling six players out.

Safety (4): Devin McCourty, Adrian Phillips, Kyle Dugger, Jabrill Peppers

CUT: Brenden Schooler, Joshuah Bledsoe

The surplus of players at the cornerback position limits only four safeties, who all have the ability to play all different roles in this defense.

Special Teams (6): Nick Folk, Jake Bailey, Joe Cardona, Matthew Slater, Justin Bethel, Cody Davis

CUT: Tristan Vizciano, Jake Julien, Ross Reiter

No surprises here. Unless a player gets injury and forces the team’s hand, Bill Belichick will roll with what has worked for the better part of three seasons.

The practice squad rules changed before this season, allowing 16 players to stay on each team’s practice squad. However, they must only have six veterans who have played in the league for two or more seasons on the practice squad.

Practice Squad (16): JJ Taylor, Tre Nixon, Dalton Keene, Drew Desjarlais, Chasen Hines, Yasir Durant, Andrew Stueber, Bill Murray, LaBryan Ray, DaMarcus Mitchell, Jahlani Tavai, Shaun Wade, Myles Bryant, Brenden Schooler, Jake Julien, Ross Reiter

The practice squad has a good enough blend of home-grown youth and experience to give the team multiple options when needing to call someone up.

PUP (1): James White

His hip injury, suffered early last year, may still be nagging him, so this would just be a procedural move to have him get right for the season.

Suspended (1): Daniel Ekaule

Ekuale was recently suspended for two games and would not impact the 53-man roster heading into the year. The team could play around with his roster spot once Week 3 comes around.

NFI (1): Quinn Nordin

The sole UDFA last year cleared waivers after being released last month and reverted back to the Non-Football Injury List, allowing him to possibly compete in 2023.

The Patriots open up their Training Camp to the public on July 27 and will have practices throughout that week.