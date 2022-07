DAVENPORT, Iowa — Davenport is trying to clean litter out of its waterways. The city is one of just three in the nation selected to take part in the Marine Litter Project. The community is invited to see the project in action Thursday, July 7 during the Party in the Park event at Marquette Park. The event will feature fun for the whole family, but this one is special because it will allow community members to learn more about the role they play in litter reduction and prevention.

