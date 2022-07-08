ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middlesex County, NJ

Chemicals in tap water caused testicular cancer, lawsuit against NJ utility says

By Patrick Lavery
 3 days ago
WOODBRIDGE — Contaminated tap water is being blamed for causing a 25-year-old man to develop testicular cancer. In a lawsuit filed in Superior Court in Middlesex County, a former resident of the Fords section says Middlesex Water Co. failed to warn or notify the public about high levels of chemicals in...

lifeisanenigma....?
2d ago

if you haven't put a filter on your water yet that's on you. at this point in time everybody should know city water is not clean water. I'm visiting a friend right now I turned on her faucet and all I could smell was chlorine. I'm used to my well water and even with that I use a filter. seriously people if you have city water put a filter on it

CBS New York

6 New Jersey counties have "high" COVID-19 level

NEW JERSEY -- Six counties in New Jersey are now in the "high" COVID-19 community level amid a summer surge. Residents in Morris, Monmouth, Burlington, Camden, Atlantic and Cape May counties are recommended to wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status. The designation is based on new hospital admissions and current level of new cases per 100,000 people. It comes as the BA.5 strain fuels the summer surge. The latest numbers show New York City's positivity rate is over 15 percent. The daily average of cases is more than 3,500. City health officials have urged New Yorkers to wear masks at all public indoor settings and outside around crowds. Dr. David Agus, a CBS News medical contributor, said a prior infection may not stop this strain. "If you had Omicron a couple of weeks ago, you can get re-infected now," Agus said. "Americans have moved on from COVID-19, and the problem is COVID-19 hasn't moved on from America." Health officials recommend high-quality masks, like N-95, K-N95 or KF-94. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

Former N.J. town used to be known as the ‘caviar capital of the world’

It was New Jersey’s equivalent of a gold rush and a tiny town called Caviar that sprung up along the Delaware River was at the heart of it. In the 1800s, the Delaware River was flush with Atlantic sturgeon—the enormous fish that can weigh up to 800 pounds and has been around since dinosaurs existed. But locally, their eggs, known as roe, were “considered worthless except as bait with which to catch eels and perch or to feed the hogs,” according to an 1899 report on sturgeon fisheries in the Delaware by John Nathan Cobb for the U.S. Fish Commission.
New Jersey 101.5

Meth from Mexico, some laced with fentanyl, is flooding NJ

Drug experts are warning methamphetamine use is on the rise in New Jersey. According to Angelo Valente, the executive director of the Partnership for a Drug Free New Jersey, the drug, which is also referred to as meth, crystal meth, crank and speed is now showing up in cities, the suburbs and even rural areas.
New Jersey 101.5

Eatontown, NJ apartment fire injures 5 residents, dog

EATONTOWN — At least five people were injured and a dog was badly burned by a fire at a Monmouth County apartment building Monday morning. Monmouth County Sheriff Shaun Golden told New Jersey 101.5 that members of his department's EMS Task Force responded to the fire at the Country Club Apartments off Route 35 in Eatontown around 10 a.m.
EATONTOWN, NJ
ABCNY

3 dead in crash on Garden State Parkway in New Jersey

ABERDEEN TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) -- Three people died in a crash on the Garden State Parkway in New Jersey Sunday evening. New Jersey State Police responded to the accident just after 7 p.m. in the southbound local lanes in Aberdeen Township in Monmouth County. The preliminary investigation revealed that...
ABERDEEN TOWNSHIP, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Here’s 12 mosquito bite itch remedies that New Jerseyans swear by

It’s that season. No one knows exactly why some people are more susceptible to mosquito bites and the torture that they bring, but I am a mosquito magnet. And while there is no one perfect remedy for the itching associated with the bites, there are so many things that have worked for people that I thought it would be timely to compile a list here for you.
New Jersey 101.5

Plane catches fire after landing at Linden, NJ Airport, pilot burned

LINDEN — A single-engine plane caught fire moments after landing at Linden Airport Sunday afternoon leaving the pilot with burns. Fire engulfed the small Sonex fixed-wing plane while it was taxiing on a runway to park around 3:25 p.m, according to the FAA. Linden police said the pilot got out of the plane before first responders arrived and suffered serious burns on his arms and lower extremities.
LINDEN, NJ
CBS New York

N.J. accepting pre-applications for rental assistance program

TRENTON, N.J. -- New Jersey's rental assistance program opens its waiting list Monday. The state's Department of Community Affairs is now accepting pre-applications online through July 22. All pre-applications submitted during the open enrollment period will be entered into a database, and then a lottery system will be used to select applicants for the waiting list. Those selected in the lottery will then be eligible to receive the rental assistance vouchers, as they become available. CLICK HERE for more information.
TRENTON, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Whale found dead in New Jersey inlet

NORTH WILDWOOD, NJ (Cape May County)- Troopers from the Marine Services Bureau North Wildwood Station responded to the report of a deceased whale in the Hereford Inlet in North Wildwood Sunday morning. When troopers arrived, they located the whale under the dock of an abandoned residence in the area of...
NORTH WILDWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

Enough to make taxpayers sick | Jersey Journal editorial

The finding that many – if not most – New Jersey municipalities are either ignorantly or willfully breaking laws meant to protect taxpayers from the high cost of outrageous parting gifts to retiring employees is shocking and yet hardly surprising at the same time. It’s shocking because, well,...
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

2 N.J. residents killed in I-80 van crash in Pa.

The driver of a van involved in a crash that killed three people including two New Jersey residents early Monday on Interstate 80 East in Carbon County is suspected of being under the influence of alcohol, Pennsylvania State Police report. The crash involving the passenger van and a tractor-trailer happened...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
