Former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield has officially parted ways with the team that drafted him out of college, the Cleveland Browns, as he was traded to the Carolina Panthers last week. While many from the outside speculated for a long time whether that would happen or not, it appears the Browns have been in this place for quite some time. Perhaps even since the start of his time in Cleveland.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO