Trotwood Police searching for endangered missing 1-year-old

By WOSU Staff
 3 days ago
Cannon Harris-Brown (Trotwood Police Department)

An endangered missing juvenile has been reported for a child in Montgomery County.

Cannon Harris-Brown was last seen in the care of Ceasar Brown, his non-custodial father. Brown took Cannon for a 1 hour visit on June 28 and has not returned home.

Brown provided false information regarding his residence and Cannon’s location.

Ceasar Brown (Trotwood Police Department)

Cannon-Brown is one year old, 2 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 28 pounds. He is a black male of medium complexion and was last seen wearing an orange onesie with black tennis shoes.

Trotwood Police are maintaining an active warrant for Brown’s arrest, and asks residents to report any information on the whereabouts of Ceasar Brown and Cannon Harris-Brown.

