OPD: Police chase ends in man being arrested

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) arrested Braxton Green, 19, on July 7. Officers say they had originally stopped the suspect for a traffic stop at 3:55 p.m. as the vehicle was wanted in connection to several recent cases.

Green had outstanding warrants for the following charges:

Wanton Endangerment – 1st Degree

Assault – 4th Degree (Minor Injury)

Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle – 1st Offense

Police say the suspect fled from the traffic stop and abandoned the vehicle near Bosley Road and York Drive. According to reports, officers located the unoccupied vehicle and then shortly after, located the suspect.

According to OPD, Green’s previous criminal record included the following charges:

Burglary – 2nd Degree (2 Counts)

Theft by Unlawful Taking – Auto ($500 or more but under $10,000)

Trafficking in Marijuana – 1st Offense

Resisting Arrest

Unlawful Transaction with a Minor – 2nd Degree (2 Counts)

Criminal Trespassing – 1st Degree

Theft by Unlawful Taking (3 Counts)

Numerous other drugs charges

Police reports state they pursued him on foot and took him into custody in the 2200 block of McFarland Ave. Officers say the suspect was armed with two stolen handguns, both of which had been reported to the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office as such.

Police say Green is now being charged with:

Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle – 1st Offense

Criminal Mischief – 1st Degree

Receiving Stolen Property – Firearm (2 Counts)

Trafficking in Marijuana – 1st Offence (Enhancement- while armed)

Fleeing or Evading Police – 1st Degree (Motor Vehicle)

Receiving Stolen Property

Criminal Trespassing – 3rd Degree (2 Counts)

Fleeing or Evading Police – 2nd Degree (On Foot)

Giving the Officer False Identifying Information

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).