FAIRFIELD — Police reported no major developments Monday in the investigation of the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old Bridgeport resident Saturday night. The homicide victim, Zion Burton, was killed at a banquet hall next to a church on King’s Highway East. The gunshot that killed Burton also struck a female victim in the jaw, according to police. Lt. Michael Paris said Monday the female victim has since been released from the hospital.

FAIRFIELD, CT ・ 9 HOURS AGO