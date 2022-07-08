ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Target Is Selling Cereal-Scented Candles That Will Bring You Back to Your Childhood

By Bailey Fink
Allrecipes.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe can picture it now: it's Saturday morning, the cartoons are playing, and we're slurping down a big bowl of sugary cereal as our weekend treat. Whether that was Lucky Charms, Trix, Cocoa Puffs, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, or Honey Nut Cheerios was up to you. But we'd be lying if we...

www.allrecipes.com

Comments / 0

Related
disneydining.com

Girl Denied Entrance to Disney Store Receives Gift

Last year, 9 year old Alexis LaGrega from New York was refused entry into a Staten Island Disney Store. This year, she received a gift she never expected!. In 2021 Alexis and her mother wanted to go shopping in a local Disney Store when employees denied them entrance. The girl was wearing a neck gaiter which employees informed the pair was not an acceptable face covering. Alexis’ mother tried to explain that Alexis was born with a congenital deformity called Microtia, and did not have a fully formed right ear, leaving her unable to wear a mask with ear loops. In a statement to local news station PIXII, Holly LaGrega, Alexis’s mother, said “Even after I pointed it out and explained, it was like they could care less what I said. They just kept saying store policy is she has to have a mask on with ear loops,”
KIDS
Allrecipes.com

Walmart Slashed the Prices on Customer-Loved Kitchen Essentials — Up to 75% Off

Every shopper is waiting with bated breath for Amazon's biggest sale of the year, Prime Day (July 12 and 13), but the savviest shoppers know to keep an eye on its competitors. Major retailers are hosting rival events with Black Friday-level markdowns on everything from state-of-the-art appliances to cost-effective furniture. However, you don't have to wait until next week to start snagging the best deals. Walmart notably opted out of hosting its typical Deals for Days event in favor of summer-long savings. The big-box store has already slashed the prices on thousands of items online, including stainless steel cookware sets, powerful air fryers, and more.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
TheStreet

Popeye's Tries Something Completely Different

If Popeye’s Restaurant Brands International Inc. QSR wasn’t popular before, it is now. Popeye’s became a household name after it took on the market leader of chicken sandwiches in 2019, Chick-fil-A. Popeye’s took aim at the chicken sandwich market and developed a new sandwich and launched it in 2019. On their Twitter account on April 12, 2019 they said, “Chicken. Brioche. Pickles. New. Sandwich. Popeyes Nationwide. So. Good. Forgot. How. Speak. In. Compete. Sandwiches. I mean, sentences.”
RESTAURANTS
Allrecipes.com

These Cucumber Cutting Hacks Will Level-Up Any Cucumber Salad

Cucumber salad is a favorite light and refreshing summer side, and this season TikTokers are leveling it up with two fancy (but oh so easy) cutting hacks. These cuts make noodle-like shapes out of the cucumbers, allowing them to soak up and hold onto the dressing. These sleek and beautiful styles will make your homemade cucumber salad look like a gourmet dish.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankee Candle#Cereal#Scented Candles#Cinnamon Toast Crunch#Honey Nut Cheerios#General Mills#Target
Allrecipes.com

Yellow Rice and Sofrito Beans with Jammy Eggs

Meanwhile, fill a large saucepan halfway with cold water. Bring to a boil. Using a slotted spoon, carefully lower eggs into water. Reduce heat to maintain a gentle boil. Boil 8 minutes for jammy yolks. Remove from water with a slotted spoon and let cool slightly. When just cool enough to handle, gently tap eggs on the counter and carefully peel off shells. Cut eggs in half.
RECIPES
Allrecipes.com

Pesto Risotto with Cannellini Beans, Tomatoes, and Poached Eggs

Heat oil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add onion and garlic and cook, stirring occasionally, until onion is tender, about 3 minutes. Add rice and cook, stirring frequently, until lightly toasted, about 1 minute. Slowly pour in white wine. Cook, stirring frequently, until wine is absorbed. Meanwhile, in...
RECIPES
Allrecipes.com

Can Ginger Ale Actually Help an Upset Stomach?

Your parents, grandparents, or relatives probably told you that one simple remedy for curing an upset stomach is drinking ginger ale. Now, there's all kinds of reasons as to why you might feel nauseous—it could be due to a nasty stomach bug, stress, anxiety or even eating something spoiled. If you find yourself reaching for the ginger-flavored soda during those times you maybe wonder why and if it really works.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy