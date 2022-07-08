ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shonda Rhimes, ‘Bridgerton’ author writing prequel book to go with spinoff series

By Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
 3 days ago

Get ready to swoon some more.

“Bridgerton” executive producer Shonda Rhimes and Julia Quinn, the author behind the novels that the TV series is based on, are banding together to bring a new element to the Regency-era romantic hit.

They’re working on a prequel novel, Deadline reported Thursday.

The book, based off of the upcoming spinoff series about Queen Charlotte (played on the original show by Golda Rosheuvel), will detail the love between her and King George and its societal implications, according to Deadline.

“Queen Charlotte has been such a moving character to write and now having the opportunity to work with Julia to adapt this story into a book is such an exciting opportunity,” said Rhimes, the Emmy-nominated “Grey’s Anatomy” creator and writer.

“Bridgerton,” which has been renewed for a third season, premiered on Netflix in late 2020 and quickly became a viral sensation. The sophomore season premiered earlier this year.

After about a month in viewers’ hands, the new season overtook its predecessor as Netflix’s “most popular English language series of all time with 627.11M hours viewed,” the company announced in April.

