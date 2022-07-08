Death Cab for Cutie is at the Mid-Hudson Civic Center on July 16th; Enter to Win!

The Iconic Alanis Morissette is coming to Bethel Woods July 19th, along with the alt rock band Garbage, to help celebrate 25 years of her iconic album, "Jagged Little Pill". "Jagged Little Pill" came out in 1995 as Alanis' third album, and became a huge international success. It topped the charts in 13 countries, sold almost 33 million copies worldwide, and became not only one of the most successful albums of the 90s, but is still on the list of the best selling albums of all time. Alanis has continued to put out many amazing albums over the years, and has ventured into other endeavors such as acting and podcasting. Her most popular songs include, "Ironic", "You Oughta Know" and "Hand in my Pocket".

BETHEL, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO