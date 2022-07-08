ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson, NY

Death Cab for Cutie is at the Mid-Hudson Civic Center on July 16th; Enter to Win!

By Alison Cox
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Death Cab for Cutie will be coming to Poughkeepsie to perform at the Mid Hudson Civic Center on July 16th, as a part of their Asphalt Meadows Tour!. The group first started...

101.5 WPDH

Hudson Valley Led Zeppelin Fan Goes Global

I’ve worked in radio for decades, and I’ve been pretty lucky when it comes to seeing some cool concerts. But I haven’t seen nearly as many concerts as New Paltz native Perry Kimlin. From what I can tell, Perry is about my age, but he’s been to over 1,300 shows at this point. That’s a lot of live music, way more than I’ve ever seen.
NEW PALTZ, NY
Poughkeepsie, NY
Entertainment
Hudson, NY
Entertainment
City
Hudson, NY
City
Poughkeepsie, NY
Big Music Festival Coming to Gardiner, NY

Summertime and the livin’ is easy. At least that’s what the song says, and here in the Hudson Valley, it’s pretty much true. There are all sorts of concerts and festivals happening throughout the summer, and they're happening all over the Hudson Valley. Many towns even have live music during the week. That’s definitely a summertime thing.
GARDINER, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Crew Needed for Movie Being Shot in Dutchess County

Have you always wanted to get into the movie business, but not be in front of the camera? Have you always been intrigued by what goes on behind the scenes in the movie industry? You see a lot of casting calls these days in the Hudson Valley, now that we’re unofficially Hollywood on the Hudson. But those opportunities are always for extras and people to actually be in the films. How do you get a job behind the scenes?
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
bronxmama.com

Free Bronx Summer Concert Series at Orchard Beach

This summer, head to Orchard Beach for the Bronx Summer Concert Series. The next concert will take place on Sunday July 10 from 1pm-5pm. We will add more events to our event calendar as they are posted. For more information, visit here.
BRONX, NY
101.5 WPDH

Visit This "World Famous" Sculpture Garden in Orange County, NY

By living in the Hudson Valley, you can discover something new everyday. With this growing community and a constant flow of new visitors, you start to see things differently. You may recognize something that you have taken for granted. The Shawangunk Mountains are mesmerizing to out of town visitors. The Roadside Markers are astonishing to history buffs looking to discover something new. Numerous Hudson Valley hiking trails are Heaven to those who get a thrill from exploring new paths.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Alanis Morissette is Performing at Bethel Woods July 19th; Enter to Win Tickets

The Iconic Alanis Morissette is coming to Bethel Woods July 19th, along with the alt rock band Garbage, to help celebrate 25 years of her iconic album, "Jagged Little Pill". "Jagged Little Pill" came out in 1995 as Alanis' third album, and became a huge international success. It topped the charts in 13 countries, sold almost 33 million copies worldwide, and became not only one of the most successful albums of the 90s, but is still on the list of the best selling albums of all time. Alanis has continued to put out many amazing albums over the years, and has ventured into other endeavors such as acting and podcasting. Her most popular songs include, "Ironic", "You Oughta Know" and "Hand in my Pocket".
BETHEL, NY
Bizarre Mess Found Under Deck of Hudson Valley, NY Home

Hmmm...what do you think caused it? I'm still looking at the picture and trying to figure out what exactly could have made this. The other day I was on Facebook and there was a very interesting post in a local community group that really caught my attention. One family noticed strange markings under their deck and they are perplexed by what could have caused it. Maybe you can figure it out if you take a look at it.
HUDSON, NY
5 Incredible and Local Hudson Valley Burgers

Are you feeling hungry? Thinking about what to have for lunch or dinner today? There’s no shortage of restaurants to choose from no matter where you are in the Hudson Valley. In fact, we’ve got so many great restaurants that making a choice is the hardest part about eating out. I guess it all depends on what you’re craving.
HUDSON, NY
Very "Colorful" Victorian Mansion for Sale in Goshen, NY

One of the cool things about the Hudson Valley is that it’s rich in history. And that includes a lot of the architecture. Just about every Hudson Valley town has at least a few old houses, and many towns have streets and streets of old houses. Not everybody appreciates an old house, but there are plenty of us that do. My own Poughkeepsie house was built in 1865. It’s neither big nor fancy, but I love that it’s full of history.
GOSHEN, NY
Hopewell Junction Restaurant Enters The Upside-Down with Stranger Things Menu

Cue Kate Bush's 'Running Up That Hill' (or Metallica's "Master of Puppets") because things are getting strange in Hopewell Junction. Stranger Things Season 4 on Netflix has been the talk of the town for the last few weeks. Now that part 2 has wrapped up many (aka me!) are trying to stay spoiler-free. What better way to distract yourself than with some delicious food with a Stranger Things twist?
HOPEWELL JUNCTION, NY
Famous Street Fair in Lower Hudson Valley This Weekend

A famous Hudson Valley street fair is returning this Sunday. Street fairs are very popular around the Hudson Valley area. Street fairs celebrate the character of a particular neighborhood, often held in the Main Street area and typically covering a few blocks with vendors selling goods, food, carnival rides, live music, and dance. One of the most popular street fairs takes place in the lower Hudson Valley area, and it returns this coming Sunday.
HUDSON, NY
Poughkeepsie, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

