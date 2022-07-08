ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

Most-read Fairfax County stories of the week: July 4-8

By Angela Woolsey
ffxnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe weekend is almost here. Before you squeeze in a post-work workout or head to bed for some much-needed sleep, let’s revisit the past week of news in Fairfax County. Here are the 10 most-read stories on FFXnow this week:. Ideas for potential stories can be sent to...

www.ffxnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
ffxnow.com

Covid cases plateau in Fairfax County, as new subvariant takes over U.S.

After dropping earlier this summer, Fairfax County’s COVID-19 caseload has essentially leveled off over the past month. With 297 new cases reported today (Monday), the Fairfax Health District is averaging 412 cases per day for the past week, thanks in part to a deluge of 641 cases on Friday (July 8), according to data from the Virginia Department of Health.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Pizza Marketplace

Pupatella opens 6th location in Fairfax, Virginia

Pupatella has opened its sixth unit, located in Fairfax, Virginia. The restaurant is situated in the retail and entertainment district of Mosaic, according to a press release. This latest opening is the first in a string of developments for the brand, which includes another opening in West Springfield, Virginia, later this month. A new lease has also bee signed in Chantilly, Virginia.
FAIRFAX, VA
WJLA

Amtrak launches new, cost-effective roundtrip between DC and Virginia

WASHINGTON (7News) — Amtrak is increasing its ridership for Virginians with new daily roundtrip routes between Washington, D.C., and Roanoke, Virginia. The growth of the passenger rail will allow people in the Commonwealth to travel from Virginia’s Blue Ridge and the nation’s capital. With a 7.8% increase...
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Fairfax County, VA
Local
Virginia Government
City
Herndon, VA
Fairfax County, VA
Government
WTOP

Gov. Youngkin hails opening of new rocket research facility in Fauquier County

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. State and local officials, including Gov. Glenn Youngkin, attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday to kick-off the opening of a 20,000-square-foot office and manufacturing facility in Fauquier County that specializes in developing advanced, state-of-the-art tactical missiles.
FAUQUIER COUNTY, VA
point2homes.com

2713 CHANBOURNE WAY, Vienna, Fairfax County, VA, 22181

**Open House Sunday, July 10th from 12 PM - 2 PM** Move-in ready townhome with tons of upgrades and 2 car garage! Gleaming hardwood floors throughout entire main and upper levels. Gourmet kitchen with Quartz countertops (2022), Stainless steel range, dishwasher, & microwave (2022), Stainless steel refrigerator (2020), & Kitchen cabinets and floors refinished (2022). Spacious & open main level with two-sided gas fireplace and built-in bookshelves. Upstairs you'll find 3 spacious bedrooms including an owner's suite with vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet, and full bath with separate shower/tub, plus vanity with 2 sinks. The finished lower level features a bedroom, full bath, and kitchenette. Entire home freshly painted (2022), Water heater (2022), Light fixtures and faucet fixtures (2022), Landscaping (2022), Roof (2020), Washer/Dryer (2019), AC (2018). Location can't be beat! Walkable to the Vienna Metro Station and public transit. Just off of 66 and quick access to Route 50 and 495 offers an easy commute to Washington, DC, Pentagon, Tysons, and surrounding areas! Close proximity to numerous dining and shopping options. Schedule your private showing today!
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Developer downsizes plans for Innovation Park in Prince William Co.

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Six years later, a Maryland developer is proposing a much smaller development near George Mason University’s Science and Technology Campus. Gaithersburg, Md.-based Buchanan Partners has substantially...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
point2homes.com

11815 MILBERN DR, Potomac, Montgomery County, MD, 20854

PREMIER OPEN HOUSE THIS SUNDAY, JULY 10TH, 2-5PM. PLEASE MAKE SURE YOU STOP BY! First time ever on the market! Opportunity to live in Regency Estates on a quiet street! Met the neighbors and they are excited to welcome you! Spacious Split-Colonial style home with 3.5 levels. Classic floor plans from the mid-60s. House sits on a large level lot with some mature trees & bushes. The home is well-cared for by the original owner, but will sell in "as-is" condition. Close to schools, public transportation, Cabin John Park, I-270, the forever famous Montgomery Mall, Park Potomac shopping and the newly renovated, upscale Cabin John Shopping Center.
POTOMAC, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Flight
point2homes.com

10505 LINFIELD ST, Fairfax, Fairfax County, VA, 22032

Location, Location, Location in Country Club View Neighborhood!! Welcome Home! This Lovely Home Boasts a 2 Car Garage, 3 Bedrooms with Den (possible 4th Bedroom), 2.5 Baths & Over 2240 SQFT. The Home has been Well Cared for & Maintained The Main Floor Features a Cozy Family Room with Built in Bookshelves & Newer Gas Fireplace Eat in Kitchen with Room for a Table Oversize Formal Living Room Separate Dining Room with Beautiful Chandelier Awesome Sunroom Overlooking Well Manicured Backyard & Tool Shed Upper Level Features Light-Filled Primary Suite with Newer Carpeting, Separate Dressing Area, Walk in Closet & En Suite Bathroom Second & Third Bedrooms Share Hall Full Bathroom Upper Level Den can be Transformed into a 4th Bedroom! Lower Level is Unfinished & Waiting for Your Designer Touches It boasts around 1100 SQFT & has Plenty of Possible Uses It is a Walk Up Basement & Features Washer/Dryer & Workshop Area Notable Updates Include: Roof (2013), HVAC (2017), Irrigation (2016), Windows (2014/2017) Carpet in Sunroom & Primary Suite (2021), Yearly HVAC Service, Trimester Pest Control Plan, Storage Shed This Location Offers the Very Best of Fairfax County Living! Walkable to Oak View Elementary, Robinson Secondary School & GMU MetroBus & Fairfax Connector Bus Systems Nearby VRE 2 Miles Away Metro 6 Miles Away & NO HOA!! Don't Miss the Opportunity to Add Your Own Decorative Style to This Home :-)
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parks And Recreation#Ffxnow#Best Wings
WTOP

MWAA to hold hearing on Dulles Toll Road fee increase

The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority has set hearing dates for the public to weigh in on the plan to boost tolls to $6 dollars along Dulles Toll Road. The new rates would take effect on Jan. 1. A virtual hearing is set for July 12 from 7 p.m. to 8:30...
WASHINGTON, DC
nypressnews.com

Seven postal workers robbed in D.C. area over two days

A total of seven D.C. area postal workers have been robbed in the past week after another mail carrier was victimized on Thursday. This time it was in Bethesda when an armed suspect robbed a postal worker at gunpoint and stole a master key, according to WRC-TV, NBC’s Washington, D.C. station.
BETHESDA, MD
ffxnow.com

Repairs begin after termites feast on historic Dranesville Tavern

A major fixture in Fairfax County’s historic wagon trade is undergoing major repairs. The county has begun demolishing and repairing the Historic Dranesville Tavern (11919 Leesburg Pike), which was built in the 1830s to serve the wagon trade that supplied the Piedmont area of Virginia. Crews have started a $191,000 project to root out termite damage in the building’s structure.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

FCPD: Officers involved in McLean fatal shooting had crisis training

The police officer who shot a man in McLean Thursday night (July 7), ultimately killing him, was a 10-year veteran who had received crisis intervention training, the Fairfax County Police Department said in an update on Friday (July 8). Identified as 26-year-old Jasper Aaron Lynch, the man was holding a...
MCLEAN, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
thedcpost.com

Best Pool and Billiard Halls in Washington DC: Play Pool, Meet New People

Playing pool is a perfect pastime to blow off some steam after a stressful day at work. Here are the best pool halls in Washington DC in our opinion. Founded in 1993, DC’s favorite neighborhood basement bar offers pool tables and shuffleboard, as well as arcade games and board games like Battleship, Big Buck Hunter Pro, chess, darts, Golden Tee, vintage multi cade — Pac Man, Galaga, and Astroids –, Trivial Pursuit, Yahtzee, and many more. You can bring in your own food and order your drink off their draft menu.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Suit accusing Prince William police chief of ‘watchlist’ moving forward in DC

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. A federal judge has overruled the District of Columbia’s attempt to toss a lawsuit claiming that, at his former job, Prince William County Police Chief Peter Newsham created a “watchlist” of lawyers, activists and journalists whose requests for public records would be delayed or denied.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
sungazette.news

More train service to connect local region, downstate

The Virginia Passenger Rail Authority and Norfolk Southern Corp. on June 30 announced the financial closing of the Western Rail Initiative Agreement, which will permit expanded passenger rail service from Washington to Roanoke and to the New River Valley. The first step in the expansion is the addition of a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy