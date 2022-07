Arthur R. Karge, 81, of Picture Rocks, died Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at his home. Born August 11, 1940, in Laporte, he was a son of Raymond and Ruth (Foust) Karge. Arthur served his country honorably in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and had a passion for WWII history. He was employed at Young Industries, Muncy, and retired in 2009 after having worked there for over 40 years.

PICTURE ROCKS, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO