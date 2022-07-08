ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent, WA

Registration now open for fall Kent PD Community Police Academy

 3 days ago
The Kent Police Department is now accepting applications for the 2022 Fall Community Police Academy, which will begin on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022.

Classes will be held on Tuesday evenings and last for 10 weeks, starting Aug. 30 and ending Nov. 8.

The sessions are from 6:30 – 9 p.m. and held in person at the Kent Police/Fire Training Center located at 24523 116th Ave. SE (map below).

The Community Police Academy is delivered in a series of classes that cover daily and specialized operations of the police department.

Topics include an overview of law enforcement, recruiting, traffic enforcement, investigations, narcotics, gangs, community education, use of force, stress and chaplaincy, K-9, and more.

“We expect a large amount of interest so it is best to get your application submitted as soon as you can,” police said.

For more information on Community Police Academy, visit https://www.kentwa.gov/departments/police-department/community-education.

To complete the Community Police Academy application, visit https://www.kentwa.gov/departments/police-department/community-education/community-police-academy-application.

Got questions? Email [email protected].

