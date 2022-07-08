Northbound lanes of Highway 431 shut down in Guntersville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An 18-wheeler has overturned at Hwy 431 South and Caldwell Ln. One of the Northbound lanes are closed and both of the southbound lanes are shut down. According to Police Sergeant Rosalind White, there are no injuries and it is unknow when the roadway will reopen.
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - U.S. Highway 431 is clear after an 18-wheeler overturned near Caldwell Lane on Monday afternoon. One of the northbound lanes was closed and both of the southbound lanes were shut down for some time. According to Huntsville Police Department Sergeant Rosalind White, there were no injuries.
ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An Albertville man was killed Monday morning when a vehicle traveling on U.S. Highway 431 struck him. According to the Marshall County Coroner’s Office, the Albertville Police Department is investigating the crash. A Facebook post from the Marshall County Coroner’s Office, the crash occurred around...
According to the Alabama State Troopers Post in Decatur, one of the three people hurt in a collision occurring last Thursday between a passenger vehicle and a cement truck just outside of Gaylesville – has died. The collision took place on Highway 68 near County Road 107 shortly after...
An Alabama man’s body was discovered Sunday night in a creek bed nearly two days after he crashed his motorcycle, Alabama state troopers report. The body of Timothy W. Mayer, 32, of Hanceville, Alabama, was found just after 8 p.m. Sunday in Cullman County, approximately three miles west of Hanceville.
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A portion of Old Highway 431 will close on July 12 for sanitary sewer upgrades. The road closure will be from The Meadows Boulevard Southeast to the intersection of U.S. Highway 431 from 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: ALEA Officials say the road is back open. ORIGINAL: Authorities with ALEA say All lanes of U.S. 278 in Blount County near the 97 mile marker have been closed. Officials say this is due to a two-vehicle crash that happened around 6:41 p.m. So...
ETOWAH COUNTY — A single-vehicle crash has closed the northbound lanes of I-59 near Gadsden, Alabama State Troopers report. The accident involved a charter bus, according to one eyewitness report, though that has not been confirmed at this time. There is no timetable for the interstate to be reopened.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A kangaroo that had gotten loose in the West Point community of Cullman County has been caught. On Monday afternoon, a kangaroo that has been referred to as “Jackie Legs” on social media was caught less than half a mile from where it was being kept in Cullman County, according to […]
MOULTON, Ala. (WAFF) - A single-vehicle crash that happened on Friday evening has claimed the life of a Town Creek man according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). Dylan M. Sutton, 24, was fatally injured when the vehicle he was driving left the roadway and overturned. Sutton was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected when the crash occurred. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department are on scene on Cotton Row after a shooting victim was taken to Huntsville Hospital. According to Sergeant Rosalind White with HPD, a shooting victim was taken to the hospital by personal vehicle around 1:20 p.m. on Saturday. The victim...
Traveling Interstate 59 just north of Gadsden – between Reece City and Collinsville -- figures to be a little slower for the next year. The Alabama Department of Transportation on Thursday shifted northbound traffic to the inside southbound lane for about 5½ miles south of Stephens Gap Road in northern Etowah County to about a mile north of the DeKalb County line.
